UGS facilities in Russia reach record potential daily deliverability of 843.3 million cubic meters

Release November 14, 2019, 15:55

Gazprom is ready to operate during peak gas demand in winter.

Required amounts of gas – more than 72 billion cubic meters – were injected into Russian UGS facilities.

Increase in maximum daily deliverability of UGS facilities is commensurate with gas consumption in some Russian regions.

The Gazprom Management Committee examined the operational readiness of the Unified Gas Supply System (UGSS) facilities for peak loads in late 2019 – early 2020 and reviewed the long-term measures needed to be taken to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to consumers in winter.

It was noted at the meeting that the Company is steadfastly committed to providing reliable gas supplies to Russian and foreign consumers, especially in the peak season. According to forecasts, weather in January-March 2020 will be markedly colder than in the previous winter.

Gazprom carried out all necessary measures, including 11 sets of planned preventive maintenance and repair operations. Specifically, when preparing the production facilities in January-September, the Company completed planned preventive maintenance at 89 comprehensive gas treatment units (CGTUs) and pre-treatment units. At the Urengoyskoye field, it is planned to complete the expansion of CGTU-22 in the second block of Achimov deposits and to bring onstream the booster compressor station (BCS) in the Pestsovaya area before the end of the year. At the Bovanenkovskoye field, Gazprom plans to put into operation the second train of the BCS at gas production facility No. 3 in the same period.

Particular attention was paid to the efficient operation of the gas transmission system. In the first nine months of 2019, the Company overhauled 582 kilometers of the linear part of gas trunklines and 24 strings of submerged crossings.

The high reliability of gas supplies is largely dependent on the operation of underground gas storage (UGS) facilities. Gazprom successfully increased the potential maximum daily deliverability of Russian UGS facilities to 843.3 million cubic meters of gas, breaking a new record for the national gas industry. Compared to the 2018–2019 withdrawal season, deliverability grew by 30.8 million cubic meters (or by 3.8 per cent). This amount is commensurate with the daily gas consumption in winter in the Novgorod or Rostov Regions.

The working gas inventories in Russian UGS facilities are sufficient, amounting to 72.232 billion cubic meters (73.4 billion cubic meters taking into account the UGS facilities in Armenia and Belarus). The Company is going to inject 11.4 billion cubic meters of gas into European UGS facilities.

Gazprom's relevant units and subsidiaries were tasked to complete the preparation of the UGSS facilities for autumn/winter operation in a timely manner and to ensure the reliable and smooth functioning of capacities.