Virtus Outdoor Group Launches Fall/Winter 2019 Apparel Collection

Virtus Outdoor Group (VOG), a veteran-owned outdoor apparel company providing tactical and extreme gear, launched its Fall/Winter 2019 catalog on Nov. 15, 2019.

TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtus Outdoor Group (VOG) is a veteran-owned outdoor apparel company providing fully functional tactical and extreme outdoor gear for use on all-terrain, that is easily packable, silent, and made of the most durable highly-tested materials. VOG has just launched its Fall/Winter 2019 catalog of men and women’s clothing on November 15, 2019.

Military veteran, entrepreneur, actor, and extreme athlete David Johnson Wood and his partners started Virtus Outdoor Group to provide apparel for elite warriors and extreme athletes. Based in Hong Kong, the apparel is available in 32 countries, so can be purchased through many retailers and e-commerce platforms including its own at VOGStore.com

The Virtus Outdoor Group designed and patented its own digital camouflage for every landscape. Their garments are treated at the molecular level before construction even begins, and tested in-house by themselves and a core group of experts in extreme conditions. The company also licenses its fabrics and camouflage to companies that align with their core values and mission.

Some of the new Fall/Winter 2019 Virtus Outdoor Group apparel line highlights include plain colored and camouflage mid-layer lightweight jackets (soft-shelled “Astreas,” and the reversible “Ruck”), hoodies (wind-resistant “Helios,” and the everyday use “Assault”), shirts (stretchable), pants (including compression leggings), belts, and more.

“We have designed the new VOG line to fit into your extreme outdoors, endurance evolutions, and finally fully functional active lifestyle apparel.”

To view the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection, visit the official Virtus Outdoor Group online store at https://vogstore.com.

About Virtus Outdoor Group

Founded in 2015, Virtus Outdoor Group dedicates itself to making the highest quality apparel that will honor their history, improve the present and innovate for the future. They focus on building a brand around a superior product line that is tested, proven, and built to perform time and time again by the world’s most qualified, professional team. In an age where disposable clothing is being produced and purchased, they remain firmly opposed to that trend. They desire to make the best product, not the cheapest. https://vogstore.com

About David Johnson Wood

David Johnson Wood is a United States Marine Corp OEF combat veteran, an entrepreneur who’s founded multiple companies in the US and SE Asia (under the banner of DJW Holdings) that focus on adapting the latest technologies into technical apparel for the extreme outdoors, endurance athletes and elite military units. David has also appeared in film and television shows. David currently lives in Hong Kong with his wife and children. http://www.djwholdings.com.hk/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.