Comstock Holding Companies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Transition to Commercial Real Estate and Asset Management Contributing to Revenue Growth and Improving Results

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 14, 2019, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”), announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019:

Highlights from continuing operations of Third Quarter 2019, as compared to Third Quarter 2018:

  • Total revenue of $5.2 million, an increase of 52% as compared to $3.4 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Asset management revenues of $4.3 million, an increase of 57% compared to $2.7 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Revenue from real estate services of $0.9 million, an increase of 33% compared to $0.7 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating income of $0.3 million as compared to ($0.1 million) during the same period of the prior year before accounting for non-cash charges related to Company’s Long Term Compensation Plan.

Highlights from continuing operations of nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to nine months ended September 30, 2018:

  • Total revenue of $14.8 million, an increase of 46% as compared to $10.1 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Asset management revenues of $12.2 million, an increase of 44% as compared to $8.5 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Revenue from real estate services of $2.6 million, an increase of 56% as compared to $1.7 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating income of $1.05 million as compared to $0.02 million during the same period of the prior year before accounting for non-cash charges related to Company’s  Long Term Compensation Plan.

Chairman and CEO, Christopher Clemente commented, "Comstock’s improving results are driven by our 2018 transition away from the for-sale housing market in favor of commercial real estate development and asset management in a market that is benefiting from the economic growth in the Washington, DC region, most notably in the Northern Virginia area, fueled in part by the growing presence of technology companies, federal contractors, and professional service firms. During the 3rd quarter we continued to experience robust demand for office buildings we are developing and managing in Reston, Virginia, resulting in new leases with ICF, Rolls-Royce, Neustar, CertiPath, as well as our residential and retail properties in Reston and Ashburn, Virginia.”

“As previously reported, the transition of our company is anchored by an Asset Management Agreement that provides new revenue sources including a cost-plus element that provides downside protection as well as additional revenue related to development, leasing, stabilization, and the overall performance of managed assets. I fully expect that we will continue to improve results as we advance the ongoing development of key assets included in our anchor portfolio of mixed-use and transit-oriented assets as we continue to focus on growing assets under management and expanding our real estate related service offerings in order to build long term value for all stakeholders.”

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (“CHCI”) is a real estate development, asset management and real estate services company that has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market since 1985. In 2018, CHCI announced its plan to wind-down its subsidiary for-sale homebuilding operation to focus exclusively on commercial real estate investment, development, asset management and real estate related services. Anchoring CHCI’s transition is a long-term asset management agreement covering two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a nearly 5 million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, and additional development assets. Comstock has over 35 years experience in entitling, designing, developing, and managing a diverse range of properties including apartments, condominiums, mixed-use (residential and commercial) properties, large-scale commercial parking garages and infrastructure projects. CHCI also provides development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting and remediation services.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company:
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Christopher Guthrie, 703-230-1292
Chief Financial Officer

Source: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.



COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30,
2019 		    December 31,
2018 		 
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,598     $ 854  
Trade receivables     954       973  
Trade receivables - related parties     2,487       2,950  
Other assets     235       362  
Current assets of discontinued operations     -       7,786  
Total current assets     5,274       12,925  
                 
Equity method investments carried at fair value     8,603        
Fixed assets, net     244       221  
Goodwill     1,702       1,702  
Intangible assets, net     120       170  
Lease right-of-use assets     128        
Long term assets of discontinued operations           20,082  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 16,071     $ 35,100  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 2,396     $ 2,776  
Deferred revenue           1,875  
Notes payable - due to affiliates, unsecured, net of discount     4,981       4,903  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations           4,889  
Total current liabilities     7,377       14,443  
                 
Notes payable - secured, net of deferred financing charges     750       922  
Notes payable - unsecured, net of deferred financing charges     595       595  
Lease liabilities     128        
Long term liabilities of discontinued operations           12,510  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     8,850       28,470  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 3,440,690 and 2,799,848 issued and outstanding and liquidation preference of $17,203 and $13,999 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   $ 6,765     $ 7,193  
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 59,779,750 and 11,038,071 shares authorized, 7,832,645 and 3,703,513 issued, and 7,747,075 and 3,617,943 outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively     78       37  
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     198,184       180,673  
Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock)     (2,662 )     (2,662 )
Accumulated deficit     (195,146 )     (194,319 )
TOTAL COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. EQUITY (DEFICIT)     7,221       (9,076 )
Non-controlling interests           15,706  
TOTAL EQUITY     7,221       6,630  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 16,071     $ 35,100  
                 



COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenues                                
Revenue—asset management   $ 4,293     $ 2,730     $ 12,178     $ 8,481  
Revenue—real estate services     947       711       2,573       1,652  
Total revenue     5,240       3,441       14,751       10,133  
Expenses                                
operating expenses - asset management     3,710       2,458       10,541       7,605  
operating expenses - real estate services     862       922       2,265       1,775  
Sales and marketing           1             6  
General and administrative     453       242       1,234       970  
Operating income (loss)     215       (182 )     711       (223 )
Other income, net           36       16       117  
Interest (expense)     (186 )     (25 )     (352 )     (73 )
(Loss) on equity method investments carried at fair value     (606 )             (606 )        
(Loss) before income tax benefit     (577 )     (171 )     (231 )     (179 )
Income tax (benefit)           (445 )           (940 )
Net (loss) income from continuing operations     (577 )     274       (231 )     761  
Net (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     (66 )     (2,201 )     (596 )     (4,413 )
Net (loss)     (643 )     (1,927 )     (827 )     (3,652 )
                                 
Income per share from continuing operations                                
Basic net income per share   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.21  
Diluted net income per share   $ (0.07 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.20  
Loss per share from discontinued operations                                
Basic net loss per share   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (1.20 )
Diluted net loss per share   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (1.15 )
                                 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     7,954       3,759       6,159       3,684  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (continuing operations)     7,954       3,975       6,159       3,826  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (discontinued operations)     7,954       3,975       6,159       3,826  

