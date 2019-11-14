Hoyer Statement on the Extension of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress

“Since Democrats took control of the House earlier this year, one of our highest priorities has been to make Congress more open, transparent, and accountable. The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has been integral to this effort, and Chairman Derek Kilmer and Vice Chair Tom Graves have worked hard to ensure that the process has been bipartisan and innovative. They have already passed two substantive packages of recommendations, both on unanimous, bipartisan votes. I look forward to them adding to their list of twenty-nine specific recommendations. I’m pleased we will extend this Committee and continue working to ensure that Members and staff of the House reflect the diversity of this country, that they are able to do their jobs in the most effective way possible with the best tools and technology, and that we are maintaining the highest standards of ethics. “As part of this modernization effort, I’ve been proud to introduce new tools for Members, staff, and the public to access the House and learn about its work, such as the DomeWatch app, House Democrats' Resume Bank, and innovative hackathons. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Kilmer and my Democratic colleagues to make new strides in opening up the people’s House to the American people through modernization.”