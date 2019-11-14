SITO Mobile Announces Intent to Delay its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Needs Additional Time to Respond to SEC Questions about Proposed MediaJel Transaction

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) (the “Company” or “SITO”), an insights-driven Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, today announced that it intends to postpone its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the offices of Pepper Hamilton LLP, The New York Times Building, 620 Eighth Avenue, 37th Floor, New York, New York, based on communication from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that it intends to and is in process of reviewing the definitive proxy materials submitted by SITO.



Proxy statement Proposal No. 2, regarding the issuance of shares of Company common stock in its all-stock acquisition of MediaJel, Inc., is the only proposal in the definitive proxy materials subject to review. However, the Company has determined it more efficient to reschedule the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, once any comments and observations received from the SEC are addressed and SEC approval of the proxy materials is obtained.

Prior to the decision to postpone, a sufficient number of shares had been voted or presented by stockholders or their proxies to constitute a quorum. Depending on the significance on the definitive proxy materials of SEC comments and observations, votes that have been cast to date and until the polls close or a stockholder has revoked their proxy, a stockholder’s proxy will still be in effect and will be voted once the Annual Meeting is rescheduled and convened. However, a stockholder will still be able to change or revoke their proxy with respect to any proposal until the meeting convenes and the polls close for voting on such proposal.



