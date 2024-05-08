Biopharmaceuticals Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 42.08 Bn by 2032

The global biopharmaceuticals packaging market size is calculated at USD 21.04 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 42.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biopharmaceuticals packaging market size was valued at USD 19.37 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 38.46 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Investigating the influence of biopharmaceutical packaging in North America.

Examining the growth of biopharmaceutical packaging in Asia-Pacific.

Utilizing high-performance plastics for biopharmaceutical packaging.

Recognizing the importance of vials in biopharmaceutical packaging.

The essential function of biopharmaceutical packaging in vaccine distribution.



The biopharmaceuticals packaging market is a subset of the pharmaceutical industry that focuses on customising packaging materials, processes, and solutions for biopharmaceutical products. Beyond just providing containment, biopharmaceutical packaging is essential because it maintains sterility and protects against contamination while functioning as a barrier against light, moisture, and oxygen.

Biopharmaceuticals are medications obtained from biological sources, such as proteins, nucleic acids, or microorganisms Due to their complex structure, they frequently require customised packaging to ensure their stability, efficacy, and safety at all phases, including storage, transit, and use. Biopharmaceuticals have experienced an increase in demand in recent years due to their wide range of applications in pharmacology and pharmacokinetics.

The market for biopharmaceuticals packaging provides a wide range of products, such as ampoules, syringes, cartridges, vials, and specialty containers. It also includes modern technologies including barrier coatings, temperature-controlled packaging, and tamper-evident features to protect product integrity and quality.

This market is vital to the biopharmaceutical supply chain because it protects the goods' viability and quality all the method from the production plant to the final consumer. The biopharmaceutical sector has grown significantly, evidenced by the significant increases in key indicators. the total market capitalization saw a strong 2.3% increase, going from $3.49 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 to an incredible $3.56 trillion in the second.

The global biopharmaceuticals packaging market serves an important part in providing customised packaging solutions for biopharmaceutical products, which in eventually improves their overall effectiveness, safety, and accessibility in healthcare systems around the globe.

In March 2024, Leading global provider of clinical trial supplies, Myonex, and the proprietors of Creapharm Group have struck a deal for the purchase of Creapharm's bioservices, commercial packaging, and clinical packaging and distribution operations.

Biopharmaceuticals Packaging Market Trends

Sustainability has become increasingly significant in the biopharmaceuticals packaging market, owing to environmental concerns and corporate sustainability initiatives. Implementation of recyclable and biodegradable materials, in combination with improved package formats, helps to reduce environmental effect and carbon footprint in biopharmaceutical packaging.

Biopharmaceuticals, including vaccinations, monoclonal antibodies, and cell treatments, frequently require specialised packaging methods to ensure product stability, efficacy, and safety.

Wearable, implantable, and microfluidic devices are some of the innovative drug delivery technologies gaining popularity in the biopharmaceutical packaging market.

Ensuring product safety and authenticity has significance in the biopharmaceuticals packaging business. Manufacturers are implementing tamper-evident seals, holographic labels, and serialisation technology into packaging designs to prevent biopharmaceutical product tampering, counterfeiting, and diversion.

Exploring the Impact of Biopharmaceutical Packaging in North America

The North American biopharmaceuticals packaging market is influenced by a number of key factors that shape its dynamics and growth trajectory. The region benefits from a vibrant pharmaceutical industry, which is driven by a strong demand for innovative biopharmaceutical goods fueled by advances in biotechnology and healthcare research. This demand necessitates specialised packaging solutions designed to maintain the integrity and efficacy of biopharmaceuticals. The biopharmaceutical sector in the United States provides significant value to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with a substantial "multiplier" effect on employment and revenue. The United States continues to hold a strong position in global pharmaceutical research, with 44% of R&D companies situated there as of 2022. Over half of all R&D pharmaceuticals in the world are being developed in the United States.

The sector has a large network of production facilities throughout the country, with 1,580 firms scattered throughout 48 states and Puerto Rico. Approximately 20% of these new facilities produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Biopharmaceutical manufacturers have worked hard over the years to build strong global supply chains that ensure patients around the world have continuous access to medicines, which required significant investments in time, resources, and coordination with regulatory bodies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The North American biopharmaceuticals packaging market has made sustainability a primary focus due to the rise in environmental concerns and corporate sustainability initiatives. Packaging manufacturers are constantly developing eco-friendly materials, recyclable packaging options, and sustainable procedures with the goal to reduce the environmental impact while meeting regulatory and consumer requirements.

North America's biopharmaceuticals packaging industry is dynamic and competitive, with a focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, technical developments, and an increasing emphasis on sustainability.

For Instance,

In October 2021, Kedrion Biopharma, a rapidly developing multinational biopharmaceuticals firm that manufactures and distributes plasma-derived therapies for rare disorders, has announced the completion of the North American acquisition of the Prometic life sciences business.



Exploring the Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Packaging in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as the fastest expanding segment of the biopharmaceutical packaging industry. As biopharmaceutical manufacturing expands in Asia, major companies have increased exposure to supply chain potential risks along Asian trade channels. The company goods shipment management is vital to economic success, especially for companies that handle high-volume products. The demand for these services is increasing significantly. Patients are able to purchase the most accurate and effective biopharmaceuticals because to increasing revenues, smart packaging techniques and an improving reimbursement situation. Regulatory agencies are streamlining approval processes to speed up the market release of innovative biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As Asia's healthcare systems develop, the demand for innovative biopharmaceutical drugs surges. Many of these drugs are extremely temperature sensitive, emphasising the crucial need of dependable cold chain services for the effective distribution of biopharmaceutical packaging throughout the region.

For Instance,

In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced that it has effectively purchased Ambrx Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical operation in the clinical stage which employs a unique synthetic biology technology platform to create and develop next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).



South Korea is rapidly establishing itself as a major industry base. Samsung Biologics, located in the country, was recently named the world's largest contract maker of biopharmaceuticals after completing a $759 million plant south of Seoul. Concurrently, Japanese enterprises are aggressively pushing into the cell therapy domain, indicating that cell biopharma output is expected to accelerate in the future. China is being known as a growing hub for the production of biopharmaceuticals. While still small by international standards, many manufacturers are setting up operations domestically to be able to take advantage of enormous prospects in the home market. Several consider China as a location for biologics and biosimilars contract production, and about 85% of domestic manufacturers expect to sell biologics to Western markets in the next five years.

India is currently among the world's top suppliers of affordable medications and immunisations. With the most biosimilars authorised for the home market, the Indian biopharma sector leads the world in biosimilars. Biosimilars, which are expected to increase at a CAGR of 24%, would likely constitute a $36 billion global market by 2025.The market for biopharmaceutical packaging has been growing rapidly, which is closely correlated with the increase in biopharmaceutical output.

For Instance,

In July 2023, India based Syngene International has completed a purchase of a multimodal biologics manufacturing plant from Stelis Biopharma Ltd.



Biopharmaceuticals Packaging Market, DRO

Demand:

Products used in biopharmaceuticals are susceptible to environmental elements such light, moisture, temperature, and oxygen. For manufacturers to preserve product integrity, stability, and efficacy throughout the whole production process and patient administration, packaging solutions need to offer strong protection against these variables.



Restraint:

The specialised materials, methods, and regulatory requirements associated with biopharmaceutical packaging often make it complicated and expensive. Pharmaceutical businesses' profit margins are impacted by the whole cost of biopharmaceutical packaging, which is influenced by high manufacturing costs, validation charges, and quality control methods.



Opportunity:

The integration of digital technologies, like as blockchain, QR codes, and RFID tags, allows for the tracking and traceability of biopharmaceutical packaging.



High-Performance Plastics in Biopharmaceutical Packaging

The biopharmaceutical sector places a high value on using materials and production processes that meet restricted requirements. Companies Prioritise developing custom solutions and broadening product line to offer alternatives made of high-performance plastics. These plastics are especially suitable to the pharmaceutical industry due to their durability, sterilizability, and good machinability, which allows for the production of complicated geometries and meeting rigorous criteria while staying cost-effective.

The pharmaceutical sector plays an important role in generating pharmaceuticals that have a significant impact on improving and saving lives every day. The industry is currently looking into ways to benefit people while simultaneously having a good influence on the environment. Many biomanufacturers are actively looking for solutions to cut greenhouse gas emissions and minimise their environmental impact. Modern pharmaceutical manufacturing presents a considerable environmental issue.

Every year, an estimated 5.5 million tonnes of plastic are disposed of around the globe, primarily by incineration or landfills. The biopharmaceutical industry, which is primarily reliant on single-use plastics, contributes to this problem. In comparison to stainless steel equivalents, facilities that use single-use plastics can significantly reduce water consumption, electricity consumption, and, as a result, CO2 emissions. Despite efforts to address the issue, the biopharmaceutical industry still discards 94,000-200,000 metric tonnes of plastic per year. While this number is significant, it accounts for less than 1% of the 350 million metric tonnes of plastic disposed of worldwide each year, making it difficult to attract recyclers willing to invest in advanced recycling methods on such a small scale.

Paper-based packaging has various advantages in pharmaceutical packaging, including the ability to provide a printed surface for labelling and branding, and it also facilitate straightforward transmission of critical information to consumers and healthcare professionals. Paper-based packaging is also preferred for its environmental sustainability, as it is biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable. This makes it an eco-friendly choice for pharmaceutical businesses aiming to reduce their environmental impact and meet sustainability goals.

For Instance,

In May 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc., a chemical powerhouse, has announced plans to acquire medical device company Spectrum Plastics Group from the private equity group AEA Investors.



Understanding the Significance of Vials in Biopharmaceutical Packaging

Vials constitute vital parts of the biopharmaceutical packaging market because they are the main containers used for injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics as well as for storing and dispensing liquid medications. Vials, which are usually constructed of glass or plastic, offer sterile, protected environments for pharmaceutical goods, guaranteeing their integrity and stability during storage and transit.

Vials are available in a variety of sizes and forms in the biopharmaceutical industry to meet a range of volume and dosage needs. To keep them sterile and stop leaks, they have tight closures like screw caps or rubber stoppers. Vials may also have characteristics like break lines for simple opening and graduations for precise dosing.

Vials are essential for maintaining the efficacy and safety of biopharmaceutical drugs because they shield them from contaminants and external influences. As a result, in order to satisfy the highest standards for pharmaceutical packaging, they are subject to stringent quality control procedures and regulatory regulations.

For Instance,

In January 2024, A new siliconization service was introduced by the pharmaceutical packaging company SGD Pharma at its state-of-the-art Saint-Quentin Lamotte (SQLM) plant in northern France. With the most recent advancement, the business expands its internal services, particularly in the vial size section.



Crucial Role of Biopharmaceutical Packaging in Vaccine Distribution

Vaccine application in the biopharmaceutical packaging industry is vital for ensuring the safe and effective distribution of vaccinations to individuals globally. Biopharmaceutical packaging plays an important role in maintaining the integrity and efficacy of vaccines throughout their lifecycle, from production to delivery. The availability of high-quality, low-cost, and user-friendly vaccines has grown increasingly crucial in recent years, particularly in poor countries. This is especially relevant in light of the present COVID-19 pandemic crisis, in which the globe requires adequate vaccinations that can be produced in huge quantities in a short period.

Biopharmaceutical packaging acts as a barrier against environmental influences such as light, moisture, and temperature variations, all of which can reduce vaccination potency. Vaccines are more stable during storage and transit when packaged in specialised materials including vials, syringes, and ampoules. The biopharmaceutical sector is under great pressure to minimise vaccine time-to-market in the future. Vaccine manufacture requires substantial research and testing, as well as numerous hurdles along the manufacturing process. It is necessary to safeguard the active chemicals, which are frequently quite sensitive, against shocks, extremes in temperature, and unwanted interactions with the primary pharmaceutical packaging. Small batch sizes are another factor that obstructs the proper scaling of production in support of the urgent need for new vaccinations.

With estimates of approximately 15.5 million and 14.5 million kilogrammes of vaccines produced year, respectively, the EU is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, closely followed by India. China ranks in third position with an output of between 8 million and 12 million kilogrammes. Vaccine development is a potential area of growth for biopharmaceuticals. If molecular biology techniques are applied during the creation of a vaccine, then that vaccine may be considered biopharmaceutical. Vaccine use in the biopharmaceutical packaging market is critical for ensuring vaccine quality, efficacy, and safety, hence contributing to global public health initiatives to prevent and control infectious diseases.

For Instance,

In December 2023, AstraZeneca has signed a formal agreement to purchase Icosavax, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business focused on creating differentiated, high-potential vaccines employing a novel, protein virus-like particle (VLP) technology.



Collaborative Ventures Shaping Biopharmaceutical Packaging Industry

The competitive landscape of the biopharmaceutical packaging market is dominated by established industry giants such as Cipla, Gerresheimer, Multipharma, Bormioli Pharma, Febelco Group, and Merck KGaA collaborate with LOG Pharma Packaging, W.L Gore & Associates, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing, and Piramal Glass Private Limited, Stevanato Group, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co, and Chongqing Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

Cipla is a prominent global pharmaceutical business dedicated to offering inexpensive and accessible healthcare solutions. Cipla's focus in the biopharmaceutical packaging business is likely to be on innovation and cost effectiveness. They may spend in R&D to develop unique packaging methods that address the special needs of biopharmaceutical goods while remaining affordable to patients and healthcare providers.

For Instance,

In January 2024, A strategic partnership has been announced by Cipla (EU) Limited, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla Limited, also known as Cipla, with Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited (via its subsidiary Kemwell Biopharma UK Limited) and Manipal Education & Medical Group to establish a joint venture in the United States.



Gerresheimer is an established supplier of high-quality glass and plastic packaging products for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In the biopharmaceutical packaging industry, Gerresheimer is likely to focus on supplying premium packaging solutions that match the high quality and regulatory requirements of biopharmaceutical goods.

For Instance,

In January 2024, Manufacturer Gerresheimer, which supplies the pharmaceutical and life science industries, plans to expand its production operations in Peachtree City with an investment of over $88 million, bringing with it the creation of over 200 new jobs in Fayette County.



Multipharma is a pharmaceutical firm that offers a diverse variety of healthcare goods and services. In the biopharmaceutical packaging market, Multipharma may take a varied strategy, providing packaging solutions targeted to different segments and applications within the industry.

For Instance,

A new distribution deal between MultiPharma and Glenvale Packaging enabled it to expand across the UK and Ireland.



Bormioli Pharma is a prominent developer of glass and plastic packaging solutions tailored to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. Bormioli Pharma's priorities in the biopharmaceutical packaging market are anticipated to be product innovation, sustainability, and customer centricity.

For Instance,

In May 2023, the open innovation platform Desall.com and the pharmaceutical packaging and medical device manufacturer Bormioli Pharma have partnered to launch two new competitions.



Biopharmaceuticals Packaging Market Player

Biopharmaceuticals packaging leading market players are Cipla, Gerresheimer, Multipharma, Bormioli Pharma, Febelco Group, and Merck KGaA collaborate with LOG Pharma Packaging, W.L Gore & Associates, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing, and Piramal Glass Private Limited, Stevanato Group, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co, and Chongqing Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co.

Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Aluminium

By Packaging Type

Vials

Bottles

Ampoules

Syringes

Catridges



By Application

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Gene Therapies

Cell-based Therapies

Cytokines

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

