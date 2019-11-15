Appliances Connection is Giving Away an Opulent 10-Piece Jenn-Air Cookware Set

Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday Sale Jenn-Air Cookware Giveaway: Banner

Looking to bring happiness to the person in you're life who's passionate about cooking? Enter to win them a luxury 10-piece cooking set from Jenn-Air

We only have what we give.” — Isabel Allende

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaaaand we’re back! Appliances Connection is holding a third giveaway during our continuing 2019 Black Friday event. We’ve been having an immensely great time holding these contests because one of Appliances Connection’s top priorities is to make people happy. We want to pass that feeling on to you. For this giveaway, you can win a premium 10-piece cookware set from Jenn-Air (a $1,000.00 value) for that friend in your life who loves to cook. Jenn-Air is one of the most trusted American luxury appliance manufacturers. Their ranges and cooktops are highly sought-after by avid home cooks. This cookware set is quality to match.

Your gastronome friend will delight in both receiving and using this professional-grade cookware set. They can boil pork and beef bones to make the base for a savory soup. Or they could use the base to whip up a rich, velvety velouté in the saucepan. Searing a lamb shank will be no problem in the large frying pan. The culinary explorations on which your friend can embark are limitless. Furthermore, you’ll get that warm rush of emotion that comes with bringing joy to someone you care about.

Enter now to win, for a friend, this Jenn-Air cooking set that’s both top quality and versatile. It’s simple. Just follow these steps:

1. Like the giveaway post on Instagram.

2. Follow @appliancesconnection and @jennair on Instagram.

3. Tag that special person in your life you believe deserves this generous gift.

Oh. One more thing. If you share the giveaway post on Instagram and tag @appliancesconnection, you’ll be entered twice (maximum 2 entries per participant).

Some finer points:

Contest ends on Wednesday 11/21/19 at 09:00 am EST, after which no further entries will be accepted.

The winner will be announced via Instagram on Wednesday 11/21/19 at 12:00 pm EST.

Disclaimers:

Eligible entrants must be US residents aged 18 years or older. Individuals who have won an Appliances Connection giveaway are not eligible to enter another for a period of six months after they receive their prize. Appliances Connection employees and any individual related to an Appliances Connection employee are not permitted to participate in this giveaway.

Per Instagram rules, this promotion is in no way administered, sponsored, or otherwise associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.





