Research on Cannabis (CBD) and Autism (ASD) 2019 Conference.

CBD, Cannabinoids and Autism 2019 Conference Medical Cannabis on Children and Autism Featured Speakers for 2019 Conference on CBD, Cannabinoids and Autism 2019 Conference Medical Cannabis on Children and Autism

The ICare4Autism 2019 International Conference "Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis, and Autism" is an opportunity to connect with community of professionals.

Meet the Scholars, Therapists and Parents Looking for New Ways to approach Autism.” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein

NEW YORK, NYC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet the Scholars, Therapists and Parents Looking for New Ways to approach Autism.On December 17, 2019, ICare4Autism will host an International Conference at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Titled “Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis, Neurodiversity and Autism,” the event will feature insights from a diverse array of experts in science, education, autism, and medical research.The conference will focus on the topic of the cannabis extract Cannabinoid (CBD), and therapeutic usefulness as a treatment for autism. Studies, including one conducted this year by researchers at Israel’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, have indicated that medical marijuana extract may alleviate autism symptoms in children. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound, meaning it does not produce the “high” of marijuana, which is caused by the chemical tetrahydrocannabidinol (THC).In addition to providing insights into CBD and autism, the conference will feature discussions on neurodiversity (i.e., the view of conditions like autism as differences, rather than disorders).Our goal is to create a collaborative forum on Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) that will increase awareness, knowledge of medical & educational research findings, evidence-based clinical best-practices, inform policymakers, and empower people with ASDs and their family members.Use the Promo Code for 50% Discount: " PROFESSIONAL Featured Speakers:JOSHUA WEINSTEIN, M.B.A., PH.D., Founder and CEO, ICARE4Autism and Shema Kolainu-Hear Our VoicesERIC HOLLANDER, M.D., Chairman, ICARE4Autism Advisory Committee; Director-Autism and Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Program, Prof. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Psychiatric Research Institute at Montefiore-EinsteinJONATHAN ALPERT, M.D., PH.D., Chairman, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Professor, Departments of Pediatrics, Neuroscience, and Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Albert Einstein College of MedicineMICHAEL DOR, M.D., M.P.A., Senior Medical Advisor of the Medical Cannabis Unit in the Israeli Ministry of HealthGAL MEIRI, M.D., Head, Preschool Psychiatry Unit, Soroka University Medical Center, Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben Gurion University, IsraelSOPHIE MOLHOLM, PH.D., Professor, Departments of Pediatrics, Neuroscience, and Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences; Director of Research, Children’s Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center; Associate Director, Rose F. Kennedy Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Research Center, The Cognitive Neurophysiology Laboratory Albert Einstein College of MedicineSTEPHEN SHORE, ED.D., Assistant Professor of Education, Adelphi University; NY Member of the ICARE4Autism Advisory CommitteeCASARA JEAN FERRETTI, M.S. (Research Associate at Albert Einstein College of Medicine) Ph.D. Student, Clinical Psychology Health Emphasis Program, Class of 2021 – Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Yeshiva UniversityCHINAZO CUNNINGHAM, M.D., M.S., Associate Chief, Division of General Internal Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of MedicinePast Conferences:- 2018 National Autism Conference, United States Capital Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium and Atrium, Washington, D.C.- 2016 International Autism Conference, Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NYC., NY.- 2014 International Autism Conference, Hotel Pennsylvania, NYC., NY.About the International Center for Autism Research and Education,Founded in 2004 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, ICare4Autism serves as a global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the life of children and adults who live with autism. We raise awareness through distinguished partnerships connecting autism researchers and advocates through renowned conferences and workshops to discuss innovative research and treatment issues. Our combination of expertise also designs educational practices to best serve people who are affected by autism spectrum disorders.



