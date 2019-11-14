Global Endoscope Market is Set to Reach USD 32.8 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Insight by Type (Esophagoscope, Arthroscope, Colonoscope, Bronchoscope, Cystoscope, Laryngoscope, Laparoscope, Colposcope, Others), by Application (Gastroenterology, Orthopedic, Pulmonology, Urology, Gynecology, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endoscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2024. Globally, Endoscope industry players are undertaking product innovations and technological upgradations that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/endoscope-market/request-sample

Hospital category held largest share in the Endoscope market in 2018

Based on end user, the global endoscope market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers and others. Amongst these segments, hospitals are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024 as hospitals are the primary premises to avail primary health services to the citizens. Furthermore, the number of surgeries being undertaken is greater in hospitals as there is increasing demand for endoscopes in hospitals that is significantly contributing towards the growth of the global endoscope market.

Explore key industry insights in 170 tables and 92 figures from the 241 pages of report, “Global Endoscope Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Type (Esophagoscope, Arthroscope, Colonoscope, Bronchoscope, Cystoscope, Laryngoscope, Laparoscope, Colposcope, Others), by Application (Gastroenterology, Orthopedic, Pulmonology, Urology, Gynecology, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in Endoscope market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the increasing existence of target diseases along with increasing elderly population in the region and excessive demand for minimally invasive therapies. Additionally, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products such as endoscopes comprising of robot-assisted for surgical techniques and diagnostic is further bolstering the growth of global endoscope market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global Endoscope market are Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Pentax Medical Company (Hoya Corporation), Fibertech Incorporation, Stryker Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, GI Supply Inc., and SMART Medical Systems Ltd.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/endoscope-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, esophagoscope category held the share in the global endoscope market in 2018.

Of all the application, gastroenterology is anticipated to be the fastest growing category in the market during the forecast period

Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the Endoscope market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Billion). The report segments the global endoscope market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Global Endoscope Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Esophagoscope

Arthroscope

Colonoscope

Bronchoscope

Cystoscope

Laryngoscope

Laparoscope

Colposcope

Others

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Gastroenterology

Orthopedic

Pulmonology

Urology

Gynecology

Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Endoscope Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

U.S. Market By Type By Application By End User Canada Market By Type By Application By End User Mexico Market By Type By Application By End User



Europe

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe Germany Market By Type By Application By End User U.K. Market By Type By Application By End User France Market By Type By Application By End User Italy Market By Type By Application By End User Spain Market By Type By Application By End User Rest of Europe Market By Type By Application By End User



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific China Market By Type By Application By End User Japan Market By Type By Application By End User India Market By Type By Application By End User Australia Market By Type By Application By End User Rest of Asia-Pacific Market By Type By Application By End User



Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries Brazil Market By Type By Application By End User Saudi Arabia Market By Type By Application By End User South Africa Market By Type By Application By End User U.A.E. Market By Type By Application By End User Other Countries Market By Type By Application By End User



More from VynZ Research:

Global Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global wound care biologics market was valued at USD 1,648.7 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Several products such as growth factors, skin substitutes, and collagen-based products majorly contribute to the wound care biologics market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing the incidence of burn injuries, increasing awareness for wound care management, growing prevalence of ulcer and target conditions are propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/wound-care-biologics-market

Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global small joint reconstructive implants market was valued at USD 7,743.2 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Different implants such as hand and wrist implants, and foot and ankle implants majorly contribute to the small joint reconstructive implants market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopaedic conditions, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in surgical imaging and robotic-assisted surgeries are propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/small-joint-reconstructive-implants-market

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Several devices such as light-based, laser, electromagnetic, and cryolipolysis majorly contribute to the energy-based aesthetic devices market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing the prevalence of skin diseases, increasing awareness for personal and beauty care, demand for the minimally invasive aesthetic procedure, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.