Cenegenics Joins Forces with Wounded Warrior Project to Support Veterans

Cenegenics Joins Forces with Wounded Warrior Project Cenegenics Logo

Helping others to optimized health while committing to make a difference in the lives of injured veterans and their families

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cenegenics, a pioneer and international leader in age management medicine, announced that the company had joined forces with the Wounded Warrior Project to help create positive change for injured veterans and their families. As a part of the company’s dedication to the Wounded Warrior Project, Cenegenics donated $100 for each new patient that signed up for their state-of-the-art, Cenegenics Elite Health Evaluation during their Veterans Day Promotion. These donations will help fund programs that provide veterans with the support they need to heal physically, emotionally, and mentally.

“Cenegenics believes in and is proud to partner with The Wounded Warrior Project to help make a difference in the lives of those that served this great nation,” states John E. Adams, Cenegenics Chairman, and CEO. “We hope to help the Wounded Warrior Project significantly impact the lives of those brave men and women who have given so much for our country.”

With over two decades of experience, Cenegenics has been leading the way in the medical field of age management medicine. Just like the Wounded Warrior Project is dedicated to its veterans, Cenegenics physicians are dedicated to their patients and take a 100% personalized approach to health optimization through state-of-the-art diagnostics and a science-backed approach to age management medicine.

The Elite Health Evaluation is the first step toward feeling 10+ years younger. This full-day evaluation will measure your overall health, possible underlying conditions, and a multitude of risk factors. Once this data has been gathered and analyzed, your Cenegenics team will create a unique program around your demanding lifestyle. An internal study concluded that the average Cenegenics patient reduces their body fat index by 30% in their first year. Additional information on the Elite Health Evaluation is available here.

“Across the globe, my team and I are immensely grateful for the opportunity to support the Wounded Warriors Program,” states Adams.

For more information on Cenegenics and its team of expert physicians, visit Cenegenics.com.

Follow Cenegenics on Facebook, Twitter, and the Cenegenics Blog for company updates or join in the conversation by using #Cenegenics.

# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.