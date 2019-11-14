Intuitive Guru Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamiton to Guest on DC’s "Let’s Talk Live" on Friday, November 15

Natasha "Tash" Leath-Hamilton Will be Live on WJLA-TV's "Let's Talk Live" on November 15

The "Gifted Girlfriend" To Read Viewers Who Call In

WASHINGTON, DC, USA , November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuitive Guru Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamilton will be a guest on Washington, DC’s WJLA-TV’s “Let’s Talk Live” on Friday, November 15 discussing her #TalkToTash intuitive, life coaching services, about life when you’re gifted and reading the viewers who call in.“I am so excited and honored to be a guest on “Let’s Talk Live,” and I look forward to sharing my gift with the great fans of the show,” says Tash. “I love helping people and I am grateful for the opportunity to spread the joy and open hearts and minds.”“Let’s Talk Live” airs LIVE on WJLA 24/7 News from 10:00 am until 11:00 am ET and replays at 12:00noon ET on NewsChannel 8.You may follow “Let’s Talk Live” on https://wjla.com/news/lets-talk and on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/LetsTalkLiveDC on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/letstalklivedc/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/News-Channel-8/224740390925334 For more information on Talk to Tash go to www.talktotash.com and you may follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TalktoTash/ on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/talktotash922/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TalktoTash922 About Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamilton: Natasha Leath-Hamilton is an intuitive guru. Her innate ability to understand people and see what lies beyond the surface, is widely considered a gift.Sitting with Natasha for a “Talk To Tash” is a life changing moment where she has an open and honest conversation of what is working and not working in your life. It is her quest to help people uncover their truths by better understanding their past, present, and the possibilities of their future. Natasha believes that, too often, we hold ourselves back from reaching our full potential ..... allowing situations to block our paths without being aware of how we are hurting ourselves.Natasha believes that she can make the world a better place, one person at a time



