The Dow Art Gallery Wins Coveted TOSCA Award for Best Art Gallery in the Twin Cities

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe Dow Art Gallery Wins Coveted TOSCA AwardThe TOSCA Award for Best Art Gallery in the Twin Cities goes to The Dow Art Gallery, a showplace for Minnesota visual artists Khanh Tran, the owner and master framer, celebrated the 5th anniversary in business recently. "TOSCA stands for Theatre, Opera, Shakespeare, Culture and Art. We are proud to win the art award, and to use our gallery to help give back to the artists and arts community."The Dow Art Gallery is a new model for galleries in Minneapolis and St Paul; the local artists are taking their place as business partners with the gallery. They are often present for the bi-monthly showcase events and are enthusiastic about talking to art lovers and collectors.Artist Patty Paulus is the featured Artist of the Month. Her sweeping landscapes show the prairie grasses and winds in a unique and professional style. In December, Holly Tappen will open her work to the public in the gallery's front viewing area.Over 30 painters, photographers, and sculptors are represented by Saint Paul's largest gallery . At 3600 square feet, the 3 rooms have a comfortable and roomy feel to them. The Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing is open every day except Sundays, and is located at 2242 University Avenue just inside of St Paul.Join the exciting events at the Dow Art Gallery, which include art shows, music, and rental events.###



