Daruma Tech Launches Mobile App Platform to Foster Tourism, Regional Economic Development 

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, Florida-based software developer Daruma Tech has launched the Economic Development-Hospitality app, a powerful new mobile app platform designed to help communities promote local tourism, increase foot traffic to local businesses, and boost economic growth.

The app not only contains comprehensive information about local attractions such as restaurants, shops, galleries, and entertainment venues, but also offers engaging interactive features that encourage app users to explore the area’s attractions and share their findings with others.

Users can learn about the community’s offerings through attractive, easy-to-search pages with detailed information on each location (such as restaurant menus, photos, and hours of operation). Additional menus inform users about special deals and events at each location. Users can also create their own “trails,” or tours, of the community by selecting locations they’d like to visit and earn points towards prizes and gifts from local businesses when they use the app to “stamp” their passport at these locations. They can also mark favorite locations and share their favorites on social media, further enhancing the community’s public profile.

Already, two regional business associations have signed up for the app (press releases to follow) and several others have been involved in discovery conversations. Representing young and fast-growing industries heavily dependent on foot traffic, these regional business associations recognized the potential of Hospitality Trails for fueling the future growth and success of their members.

The Economic Development-Hospitality app also promotes better engagement in tourism passport programs by putting virtual passports on users’ phones, eliminating the inconvenience of lost or forgotten passports. This is especially relevant given the growing popularity of these programs: For instance demand for one popular passport in Rhode Island grew from 5,000 passports filled within a year to 25,000, many of which were filled in under a year.

With its long and successful track record of creating custom apps for museums, regional festivals, and food and beverage establishments, Daruma Tech is uniquely qualified to create apps that entice users to visit and engage with new venues.

“The new app is a terrific way for communities to attract visitors and offer them a fun and memorable experience,” said Susan Erickson of Daruma Tech. “Visitors’ bureaus, economic development councils, chambers of commerce, and local business associations are always looking for ways to raise their communities’ profiles, and Hospitality Trails does just that by not just giving visitors timely and relevant information right on their phones, but by incentivizing them to explore the community and share their experience.”

Daruma Tech is a privately held software design firm based in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® in Boca Raton, Florida. Its mission is to serve businesses across a range of industries with innovative software applications incorporating both cutting-edge technology and designs focused on the unique logistical and human needs of each client.

For more information, contact Rick Griswold at 561-990-1625

