ZRG Acquires Toft Group, a Leader in Life Sciences and Biotech Recruiting

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG , the fastest growing global executive search firm, today announced that it has acquired the Toft Group, a market leader in the placement of Life Science and Biotech leadership.



The business will operate as a ZRG company, focused on supporting client needs for senior life science professionals and will add depth to the existing global Life Sciences practice at ZRG.

The transaction will add approximately $10 million in annual revenues to ZRG and bolster the firm’s direct presence in the Global Life Science sector in which it maintains a strong market presence in the top tier Pharma space. With this acquisition, ZRG will report revenues anticipated to exceed $65 Million in 2019 and will have over 200 team members globally to support clients in important executive recruiting and talent solutions work.

The Toft Group has a sector focus in working with early stage life science with a special niche in innovation-driven companies at the intersection of biotech and high tech. Additionally, the Toft Group has a strong reputation for actively promoting diversity in recruiting. Robin Toft, founder and chair of the company, is also the author of WeCan , a holistic look at preparing diverse leaders for productive career as executives and board members.

“The Toft Group is the market leader for early stage biotech and life science recruiting. They have built a stellar track record in bringing top talent to their clients, quickly,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Combining their sector expertise with the extensive work ZRG is already doing with our 12 life science consultants creates a strong global Life Science practice. We are thrilled to add Robin to our executive team and welcome the entire Toft Group to the ZRG family.”

“This is the ideal next chapter for our firm. The ability to now expand our offerings globally and broaden our offerings working side by side with the ZRG team will allow us to partner at an even deeper level with our client base,” Robin Toft said. “The functional expertise of ZRG, combined with our sector knowledge and local presence in important West Coast markets, will further define us as the ‘go to’ firm for all life science work.”

“ZRG’s data-driven, tech-enabled search process and its digital platform will even further speed up our ability to service our client base,” Toft added. “We look forward to continuing to grow our business sector and expand our relationships with our ZRG colleagues, who do significant executive search work at the most senior levels.”

Robin Toft will continue in her role as Founder & Chair of the Toft Group in order to build out the business and help with the overall growth of ZRG as a senior leader.

Objective Capital Partners acted as the financial advisor to the Toft Group.



About Toft Group

Founded in 2010, the Toft Group is one of the world largest boutique early stage life science recruiting firms Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with branch offices in San Diego and Boston. The Toft Group has been recognized as a Top 50 recruiting firm in the America’s by Hunt Scanlon, and Robin Toft was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as finalist for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG ’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders. Leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates, Strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company. It’s not uncommon for businesses to falter under sub-par leadership; that’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive advantage to provide our clients with the industry advantage.

Media Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com



