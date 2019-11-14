Intrado Recognized with Select Communications 2019 Partner Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, has been recognized with the Select Communications 2019 Partner Excellence Award for innovation and leadership.



Select Communications, a longtime Intrado Enterprise Collaboration resale partner, created the Partner Excellence Awards to recognize and celebrate technology supplier partners that provide superior performance throughout the year, enabling optimal business outcomes for Select and its customers.

“Select Communications has worked for decades, developing partnerships with leading technology carriers in every segment of the marketplace – from niche providers to top ranking manufacturers,” said Jerry Goldman, CEO, Select Communications. “Our partners at Intrado consistently go above and beyond, working tirelessly to help us ensure successful deployments for our customers – and the numbers speak for themselves, we’ve seen our revenue with Intrado grow over 40 percent in the last year alone.”

As the 2019 Partner Excellence Award recipient, Intrado has demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence in the development and delivery of cloud-based enterprise collaboration technology. Serving as a trusted advisor and advocate, Intrado has enabled Select Communications to provide new solutions to its customers, while refining and extending existing capabilities.

“We are dedicated to our partners’ success and we continue to invest in enhancing and growing our channel program,” said Meredith Caram, vice president of global distribution for Intrado. “This award demonstrates Intrado’s ability to execute and provide value as a leader in UCaaS solutions for midmarket and enterprise clients. We thank Select Communications for this award and their continuing partnership.”

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss, Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@west.com

402.716.6578



