Aircraft Wheels & Brakes Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Aircraft Wheels & Brakes are used while the aircraft touches the ground. By lowering the retracted gear it increases drag. The thrust reverser slows the aircraft. Aircraft disc brake helps the wheels to brake while landing. They work hydraulically or pneumatically. In bigger aircraft, pumps are used to provide hydraulic fluid pressure and volume. In modern aircraft, it gets activated by the toe brakes top section. Some aircraft and fighter jets use little fans that spin on the ground and cool the brakes.

Aircraft Wheels & Brakes are essential during the landing of the aircraft. Aircraft brakes are located on the wheels but some also have nose wheel brakes. The operation of all brakes from a single lever applies all brakes symmetrically to toe operated brake, to heel operated pedals control integrated into the rudder pedals. In the next-generation aircraft, electrically activated brakes are applied to develop lighter and more efficient aircraft. In modern times more robust braking system designs are introduced. Some aircraft have a compressed air system for emergency braking.

By developing advanced technology the Aircraft Wheels & Brakes offers reliability and improvements in performance. It also reduces the maintenance of Aircraft Wheels & Brakes and thus is cost-effective. The carbon brakes lower the operation cost of landing systems. It has reduced maintenance and operating cost along with durability and weight reduction. Aircraft Wheels & Brakes are the important components of a landing system. The market of Aircraft Wheels & Brakes will go ahead with its technologically advanced wheels and brakes that reduce the operational costs.

Market key player: Safran, UTC, Meggit, Honeywell, Parker Hannifin

Segmentation:

By type, the Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes market in the section – Aircraft Wheels and Aircraft Brakes. Aircraft Wheels are strong, lightweight, and are made from aluminum alloy and some wheels are made of magnesium alloy. The modern Aircraft Wheels are stiffer to absorb the forces of landing in a better way without blowing out or getting separated from the rim. The two-piece wheels are used in most modern aircraft. Most aircraft have an automatic Aircraft Brake system. The steel brakes were used early but now all modern aircraft use carbon brakes as they are lighter than the steel brakes. By application, the Global Aircraft Wheels & Brakes market in the section – OEM and After-Market.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Aircraft Wheels & Brakes market achieve growth with the development in the manufacturing of wheels and brakes for aircraft. The modern aircraft uses a heat shield which engages the brake rotor and protects the wheel from overheating. South America’s Aircraft Wheels & Brakes market achieves growth with design improvements to enhance the durability and ease of maintenance of wheels and brakes of aircraft. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Aircraft Wheels & Brakes market to remain competitive, needs to focus on the durability of the components. By developing high durable wheels and brakes the cost of maintenance gets reduced. The design of the wheels enhances the durability of the tire.

Industry News:

October 21, 2019. Collins Aerospace is investing a huge amount into expanding machinery, facilities, and employee bases at its Landing Systems business to remain competitive in the market. Collins is undergoing an $80 million expansion at its carbon-brake center in Pueblo, Colorado. They are planning for a second expansion at a second carbon site in Spokane, Washington.

