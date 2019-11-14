Robotics Market & Innovation Report 2019: From Innovation to Implementation
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 - Robotics Innovation 2 Implementation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The robotics market is poised for a significant transformation in the near future, growing into new industries and new applications that were once unassailable with previous robot technology.
2018 represented a major step in expanding the use of general robotics. For the first time, industries like food, consumer packaged goods, and life sciences are expanding robotics applications across their entire production lines in significant numbers.
This expansion into new industries with new applications impacts how robots are designed and where they are being implemented, as new emphasis must be placed on flexibility, versatility, intelligence, connectivity, and precision.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- A Revolution in Manufacturing
- Top Five Trends Driving Robotics
- Industry Action
- The Future is Fast Approaching
- Growth Over Five Years
- Implementations are Thriving
2. Innovation
- Bridge to Autonomous Robots
- The Future Robot Will be Smarter
- The Future Robot Will be Safer
- Versatile - Adaptative - Stronger - Compact - Hygienic
- Game-Changing Advancements
3. Robot or Cobot or Both
- Collaborative Robots Staged to Boom
- Transformational Advancements
- Traditional Robots/Emerging Cobots
4. Implementation
- Expectations on the Plant Floor
- Processing to Transport Packaging
- Spending Forecast
- Justification and ROI
- Off-the-Shelf Solutions
5. Industry Impact
- Impact Across All Businesses
- Service Expectations
- The Skills Gap
- New Workforce Training
6. The Future
- Challenges and Opportunities
- The Steps Ahead - Actionable Directive
- Bold and Boundless Frontier
7. Appendix
- Size of the Robotics Market from RIA
- Industry Participants
- References and Sources
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnuant
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.