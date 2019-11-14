Robotics Market & Innovation Report 2019: From Innovation to Implementation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 - Robotics Innovation 2 Implementation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The robotics market is poised for a significant transformation in the near future, growing into new industries and new applications that were once unassailable with previous robot technology.

2018 represented a major step in expanding the use of general robotics. For the first time, industries like food, consumer packaged goods, and life sciences are expanding robotics applications across their entire production lines in significant numbers.

This expansion into new industries with new applications impacts how robots are designed and where they are being implemented, as new emphasis must be placed on flexibility, versatility, intelligence, connectivity, and precision.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

A Revolution in Manufacturing

Top Five Trends Driving Robotics

Industry Action

The Future is Fast Approaching

Growth Over Five Years

Implementations are Thriving

2. Innovation

Bridge to Autonomous Robots

The Future Robot Will be Smarter

The Future Robot Will be Safer

Versatile - Adaptative - Stronger - Compact - Hygienic

Game-Changing Advancements

3. Robot or Cobot or Both

Collaborative Robots Staged to Boom

Transformational Advancements

Traditional Robots/Emerging Cobots

4. Implementation

Expectations on the Plant Floor

Processing to Transport Packaging

Spending Forecast

Justification and ROI

Off-the-Shelf Solutions

5. Industry Impact

Impact Across All Businesses

Service Expectations

The Skills Gap

New Workforce Training

6. The Future

Challenges and Opportunities

The Steps Ahead - Actionable Directive

Bold and Boundless Frontier

7. Appendix

Size of the Robotics Market from RIA

Industry Participants

References and Sources

