Screen Sharing Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The global screen sharing software market is expected to witness potential growth opportunities from the IT and business industry verticals. The growth of the screen sharing software market can be analyzed based on trending market scenarios, challenges, and market driving and restraining factors. Screen sharing software is extremely critical for IT and other business organisations and individuals. Efficiently implemented sharing software enables users to share the screen of their digital devices in real-time, facilitating external viewers/users to track, monitor, and supervise their activities. This factor makes screen sharing software highly valuable.

Screen sharing software is an essential part of an IT/business organization's collaboration software tool stack and can be effectively integrated with other collaboration-related software products. Screen sharing software solutions are getting adopted across different industry verticals. Generally, efficient screen sharing software is implemented and utilized internally when the organization's employees are creating or brainstorming. This factor is expected to drive the demand for screen sharing software across major industry verticals. Marketing and sales professionals often utilize screen sharing software in order to call or connect with stakeholders or clients to provide product demonstration or to conduct group meetings.

The advanced screen sharing software is developed in integration with other critical software solutions, including webinar software and video conferencing solutions. The global report on the market suggests that ongoing technological advancements and improved R&D and product innovation strategies are expected to drive the growth of screen sharing software market. However, the increased cost associated with software installation, upgrade, and maintenance is expected to impede the growth of screen sharing software market. Screen sharing software is being increasingly adopted by various industries as it enables users to properly share the screen of the digital device in real-time.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Zoom

ezTalks

Cisco

join.me

TeamViewer

Google Hangouts Meet

Circuit

BlueJeans

GlobalMeet

GoToMeeting

The Mersive Solstice

Samepage

Demodesk

Airtame

Screenleap

Ditto

Market Segmentation

The global screen sharing software market is extremely competitive due to the presence of several emerging and well-established market players. The growth of the global screen sharing software market can be explored on the basis of trending product types, applications, regional markets, and prominent market players. Based on product types, the worldwide screen sharing software market report segments the market into-

Cloud Based

Web Based

Cloud-based Screen sharing software solutions are critical and highly demanded as they enable multiple users to share their digital device's screen at once. These solutions are cost-effective and can be customized as per the client's requirements. All these factors are expected to drive the demand cloud-based screen sharing software product segment. Based on applications, the global screen sharing software market segmented into-

Large enterprises

SMEs

Advanced screen sharing software can effectively unify simple online meetings, cloud video conferencing, and group messaging solutions into a single easy-to-use platform. IT and Telecommunication organizations, BFSI sector, business enterprises are some primary end-users of screen sharing software.

Regional Overview

As per the global screen sharing software market report, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are the primary regions responsible for driving the growth of screen sharing software market. North America and the Asia Pacific are the two prominent markets for screen sharing software. The growth of these regional markets can be attributed to the presence of large number of telecommunication and BFSI industries, growing demand for online meeting and cloud-based video conference solutions, high availability of technically equipped IT infrastructure and professional employees, and increased spending on efficient software solutions. Ongoing technological advancements in Banking, Financial, and pharmaceutical organizations and the presence of some prominent market players are other primary factors responsible for the growth of these regional markets.

Industry News

Cisco, a leading IT solution provider, has recently launched Cisco Webex Meetings, an advanced screen sharing and team collaboration software. The Webex Meeting delivers simple and modern video conference solutions with the easiest schedule and joining experiences. Background noise detection feature, advanced AR capabilities, and efficient video call back features provided by Cisco Webex Meetings ensure optimum-quality video meeting experiences, while critical solutions, such as screen sharing and in-app whiteboarding enable users around the globe to collaborate as if they’re sitting in the same room.

