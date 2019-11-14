Precision Agriculture Technology Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global precision agriculture technology market has huge growth potential. The precision agriculture technology market is primarily driven by the increased adoption of modern and technology-enabled farming practices. Precision agriculture technology refers to an approach of farm management that utilizes a lot of information technology-based practices to ensure that the soil and crops get the precise amount of nutrients, fertilizer, and water, which, in turn, helps in maintaining crop health and productivity. The primary goal of Precision Agriculture Technology is to guarantee sustainability, profitability, and protection of the environment.

A large percentage of the modern equipment purchases have been deemed by farmers to acquire some specialized form of precision agriculture technology-enabled tools. The advanced Precision Agriculture Technology methods can be better analyzed as a cyclical approach rather than the conventional sequential one. In the coming future, Precision Agriculture Technology is expected to become one of the world's most powerful trends in the agriculture sector, eclipsing other agricultural and technological advancements. However, currently, the adoption of Precision Agriculture Technology practices has primarily been uneven, due to various factors.

The global precision agriculture technology market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market at both global and regional levels. The report analyses the global revenue, size, market share, growth strategies, and products of key companies present in several regional markets across the world. The precision agriculture technology market is spread across a large number of countries. The report analyses the historical data from the years 2014 to 2019 and presents key information about the market. The report also includes future predictions about the precision agriculture technology market from expert industry analysts.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Market Segmentation

The growth of the precision agriculture technology market can be validated based on market trends, market driving factors, potential threats, and technology demand rate. The global Precision Agriculture Technology market report categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, regional markets, and prominent market players.

Major product types-

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

Major application areas-

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

Considering the offering outlook, precision agriculture technology can be further classified into hardware, software, and services. Different hardware devices used in precision agriculture technology include Automation & Control Systems, Remote Sensing Systems, Guidance System, Driverless Tractors, sensing devices, VRT system, Wireless Modules, and mobile devices. The software used in precision agriculture technology is either Web-based or cloud-based. Precision agriculture technology solutions providers offer a broad range of services, including System Integration & Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Assisted Professional services, and Farm Operation Services.

Regional Overview

The regional analysis of the precision Agriculture technology market depends on potential market drivers and challenges encountered by the regional market. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and Africa are the primary regions that are expected to drive the growth of precision agriculture technology market. North America is the prominent market for precision agriculture technology. North American region is recognized as an early adopter of advanced technologies. Factors, such as the rising number of government initiatives for promoting the adoption of advanced farming technologies and methodologies and the presence of developed infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of this regional market. The Asia Pacific precision agriculture technology market is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future.

Industry News

In April 2019, The Climate Corporation, the prominent subsidiary of Bayer, and Lindsay Corporation, a notable multinational manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and agricultural technology, have signed a platform partnership agreement that aims at establishing two-way data connectivity between Lindsay’s FieldNET platform and The Climate Corporation’s Climate digital agriculture platform. Through this collaboration, mutual farmer clients will be able to make efficient, faster, and more-informed irrigation and field management decisions.

