Biopsy Devices Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Global Biopsy Devices Market

Biopsy devices are used to examine pieces of tissues or sample cells in a laboratory. It can be procured from any part of the body depending on the symptoms. This report analyzes the global biopsy devices market and unfolds that it is projected to mark a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is prognosticated to earn substantial revenues over the next couple of years. The devices are used not only to detect or diagnose a disease but also to obtain information about its severity. Thus, the global biopsy devices market is expected to grow remarkably in the years to come.

Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer is one of the leading drivers of the biopsy devices market. The growing demand for early detection of diseases is likely to propel the expansion of the biopsy devices market. It is poised to keep on driving the expansion of the market over the next couple of years. We can say that the rising investments in preventive care are projected to contribute a major share of the revenues earned in the biopsy devices market in the coming years. Also, the rising patient population, in conjunction with increasing demand for healthcare facilities, is poised to lead the growth rate of the biopsy devices market.

Investments in research & development are anticipated to open new growth avenues for the biopsy devices market players. Technological innovations are predicted to catalyze the market expansion pace in the years to come. In addition, the rising investments in clinical trials are also prognosticated to favor the growth of the biopsy devices market in the foreseeable future. Biopsy offers accuracy and reliability and is minimally invasive. Increasing awareness about the procedure is expected to drive the growth of the biopsy devices market in the nearby future.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of guidance technique, the biopsy devices market has been segmented into ultrasound, MRI, stereotactic, and other guidance techniques (fluoroscopy, positron emission tomography, and thermography).

On the basis of application, the biopsy devices market has been segmented into breast biopsy, liver biopsy, colorectal biopsy, lung biopsy, prostate biopsy, and others.

On the basis of product, the biopsy devices market has been segmented into needle-based biopsy instruments, localization wires, procedure trays, and other products.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segments of the global biopsy devices market identified in this analysis are – Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading segments of the biopsy market. Adoption of advanced technologies for healthcare facilities in the region is presumed to drive the growth of the biopsy devices market in the forthcoming years. Europe is also witnessing an increase in healthcare expenditure, which is set to support growth of the regional market.

Industry News:

In October 2019, NeoDynamics has announced that it has received regulatory approval for NeoNavia, the new system for breast cancer biopsy.

In October 2019, Biocartis has announced the launch of Idylla ctEGFR Mutation Assay (RUO), which is a liquid biopsy testing.



