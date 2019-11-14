CBD.io Anticipated to be the most Highly Attended CBD Tradeshow of 2019, Setting the Gold Standard for CBD Discovery

CBD.io The future of wellness is here

Bringing together some of the most innovative CBD brands, distributors, retailers, and industry leaders to incubate the future of hemp brands worldwide.

Nirvana has done trade shows globally and this is, without a doubt, the best expo we’ve ever attended. We shattered all our sales records from a show and met many global players. Amazing job guys!” — Matt Halvorson, Nirvana

UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year’s expo was a resounding success pulling in over 7,500 attendees and hosting buyers from 46 different countries including big box buyers like Costco, Walmart, and GNC. Exhibitors included some of the biggest CBD brands including Blue Moon Hemp, CBDistillery, CBDfx, and GRN to name a few.This year, CBD.io and partners, are once again set to produce the world's largest CBD trade show doubling capacity for 2019 with more than 300 booths and 15,000 attendees!The 2019 Expo is expanding CBD.io’s unique, industry-leading activations headlined by 2 massive stages hosting over 100 speakers and the official show mixer. Debuting at this show is also the Flower Lounge; an LED cherry blossom tree garden nestled with farms showcasing the finest hemp flower in the country. NORML , The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is the show's official education partner. Leveraging their vast network, they are gathering the industry’s leading scientists, doctors, legislators, and thought leaders; bringing together the top minds from around the globe to speak about the past, present, and future of CBD. Additionally, Vapexpo has officially partnered with the American Vaping Association, to also host critical Industry discussions about the future of the vaping industry worldwide."In our experience, a successful trade show comes down to one thing: bringing buyers. It’s a good thing that’s our specialty" says Mike McNeely, CMO. In fact, CBD.io attendees will include international Buyers from over 10 countries along with top USA buyers including Kroger, who recently announced it would begin selling CBD products in nearly 1,000 stores across the U.S.A special appearance will be made on Friday, November 22nd by former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson. From leading legislators to A-list celebrities and big-box retailers, CBD.io will be attracting a large swath of the most relevant industry players.The event is slated to run from November 22-23, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will be business-to-business on Friday and open to consumers on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now. To register for this event, email contact@cbd.io or contact@vapexpo-usa.com or call/text (702) 323.8875. For more general information about CBD.io, visit http://cbd.io CBD.io 2019 Diamond Sponsors include Tyson Ranch, Loot, Hempcy, GRN, KaliBloom, Livive, Pacific CBD, VaporTech, Shijin Vapor, Monster Vape Labs, Traffic Roots, Allo and CannaSpa.About CBD.ioCreated in 2018 with the goal to provide a world-class trade show with a strong thought leadership element, CBD.io has evolved into an industry leader in CBD information and technology. Their eagerly awaited online platform is expected to go live on December 1st and is anticipated to be the largest functional CBD ecosystem on the market with solutions throughout the supply chain. To request a demo, please contact vip@cbd.io.



