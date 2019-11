THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) Begin Consideration of H.R. 4863 – United States Export Finance Agency Act of 2019 (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Torres Amendment #1 Torres Amendment #2 Burgess Amendment McAdams Amendment Davidson Amendment Tlaib Amendment Case Amendment Speier Amendment Ruiz Amendment Meng Amendment #10 Meng Amendment #11 Meng Amendment #12 Meng Amendment #13 Brown Amendment Lamb Amendment Rouda Amendment #16 Rouda Amendment #17 Stevens Amendment Horn Amendment Levin (MI) Amendment Torres Small Amendment #21 **Following last votes on Thursday, the House will begin consideration of H.R. 4863. The House will vote on amendments, motion to recommit, and final passage on Friday.

