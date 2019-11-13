Hoyer Statement on Israel’s Actions Against Islamic Jihad

"Israel, like every other nation, has the fundamental right to defend itself and protect its citizens from terror. The actions carried out against Islamic Jihad, a recognized terrorist organization that continues to plot attacks against Israeli civilians and aim for the eradication of the Jewish state, were aimed at preventing atrocities against civilians. Having visited many times with families in Israel's southern region who live under the constant threat of terror from Gaza, I understand why Israeli forces took action to prevent Islamic Jihad's leadership from carrying out its nefarious plots. The response from Gaza in the form of rockets fired into Israel and further threats of terror cannot be justified; neither can the global condemnation of Israel as it faced attack against its civilian population. It is time for the international community to end the unfair double-standard against the Jewish state."