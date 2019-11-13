The Benchmark Company, LLC Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC today announced the closing of an Initial Public Offering for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of 2,125,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, CNS has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 318,750 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public.



The Company will receive gross proceeds of $8,500,000 less underwriting discounts and commissions and will be used to commence its Phase 2(a) clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of Glioblastoma.

The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as sole book running manager of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. Additional information can be found on the Company website at https://cnspharma.com .

About the Benchmark Company, LLC

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Milwaukee. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities.

https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-232443) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on November 7, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from The Benchmark Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 E 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, 212-312-6700, Email: prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com.



For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC



