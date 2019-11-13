H2O Innovation Announces Election of Board of Directors and Appointment of Auditor

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) held this afternoon its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) at its registered office located in Quebec City, Canada.

Shareholders elected or re-elected the following directors to the Corporation’s Board of Directors: Lisa Henthorne, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Hoel, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Côté, René Vachon, Robert Comeau and Stéphane Guérin. Stephen A. Davis left his position on the Board of Directors. Among these seven (7) directors, six (6) are independent.

During the Meeting, shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of maple product and equipment, specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems and utilities. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

