Bilibili Inc. Publishes Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today published its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025 (the “Interim Financial Statements”) and a supplemental discussion titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” for the corresponding periods (the “MD&A”).

Please refer to the Inside Information on Additional Disclosures and Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements dated May 21, 2025 published on the websites of the HKEX at https://www.hkexnews.hk/index.htm.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.

