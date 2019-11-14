103,764 Graduates in the World's Largest Theology School Graduation

103,764 in an exact number of students participated in the world's largest graduation from the theology program of Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 103,764 Graduation of Shincheonji , the largest graduation to be held in the world. Shincheonji, also known as New Heaven and New Earth holds 100,000 Graduation in different parts of the world. The graduates are the students who finished the intensive Bible course offered by Shincheonji. The graduates strongly believe that this cannot be done by men but by the power of God.In just over a year, a hundred thousand people graduated from an intensive bible study course provided by Shincheonji. This is the largest graduation from a single denomination which serves to become a global phenomenon. Indeed, this groundbreaking event shows the growth and expansion of Shincheonji. This has caught the attention of media since it will not only be held in South Korea but also in different parts of the world, including the Philippines.Shincheonji has been receiving false accusations from some Christian groups. However, despite all these, the graduates are testifying the goodness of what they heard and learned first-hand. The quick and surprising growth of Shincheonji has both puzzled and amazed pastors from different churches and Theology schools worldwide.The growth of Shincheonji is expected to grow exponentially after graduation. Adding the combined total number of graduates together would have an equivalent of 100 churches with 1,000 members each. Currently, 200,000 more students are enrolled in the theology program. It marks a historic triumph for theological studies especially when seminary education enrollment has declined for the past decade according to a study conducted by the Association of Theology Schools. At this pace, Shincheonji is expected to exceed 1 million members in three years—marking an unprecedented religious breakthrough.103,364 Bible students graduate in the global ceremony from free theology school!VIDEO NEWS watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04FbJ-X5Hxc VIEW PHOTOS HERE:



