Hoyer Statement on President Erdogan's Official White House Visit

“It is shameful that President Trump is welcoming President Erdogan for an official visit today. With today’s visit, President Trump is again turning a blind eye to the actions of foreign leaders who have amassed power and seek to rule as autocrats, subverting democracy in their countries and exploiting divisions and ethnic conflicts to promote their own legitimacy. Congress has already strongly condemned the Turkish military action in Syria, and we are now seeing increased evidence of human rights violations taking place at the hands of groups operating under Turkey’s direction. President Trump must stop condoning Turkey’s incursion into Syria. He should make it clear that Turkey has to withdraw and cease its attacks against the allies who stood faithfully with the United States for years. He should also urge President Erodgan to ease the autocratic repression he has imposed within Turkey. For these reasons, this Administration should not be welcoming President Erdogan to Washington with open arms.”