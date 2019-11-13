Global Military Helmet Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Military Helmet Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The demand for the military helmet is factored by the rising tensions across the borders and the fight for supremacy. The industry is expected to proliferate faster across all major geographic regions all across the globe.

When it comes to the military helmet, the industry is characterized by some of the leading factors that play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. Advanced combat practices, coupled with the need for safety, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years. On the other hand, the need for camouflage facilities coupled with the increase in geopolitical tensions all across the globe has boosted the demand for military helmet all across the world.

On the other hand, an increase in terrorist activities in war-torn areas has forced people to adopt safety measures that have resulted in the growth of military helmet all across the globe. On the other hand, governments need solutions that can protect their armies even in the worst conditions, which have resulted in the growth of military helmets all across the globe. The analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the industry, and the industry may see an upsurge in the next few years.

Market Key Player

Revision Military, 3M, ArmorSource, BAE, Gentex, Honeywell, ArmorWorks Enterprises, Ceradyne, Eagle Industries, Morgan Advanced Materials, Point Blank Enterprises, Survitec Group, UK Tactical, Safariland Group

Segmentation

The military helmet industry can be segmented down on several factors, with each element playing a crucial role in the growth of the sector. Segmentations allow one to have a look at the industry from varying angles, with each aspect playing a critical role in the growth of the industry. This, thus, enables one to have a clear picture of the industry with an unbiased opinion on the same. Two of the significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the product type and the application. Based on the product type, the industry is segmented into metal, non-metal, and composite material. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry is segmented into military & defense and law enforcement agencies.

Regional Overview

When it comes to military helmet, North America leads the race, followed by Europe. Major nations include Germany, Israel, and others. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region also shows some significant signs of growth with China leading the race. The aggressive war tactics by China have alarmed significant nations who have sought to expand their base in other countries too. India and Japan, on the other hand, so some vital signs of growth also.

Industry News

The United States army secretly fielded a new variety of military helmet that is low weight and helps the soldiers guard against snipers. Other key features include light weight protection and anti-ballistic protection. The experiment was conducted in secrecy and was the brain child of Brg. Gen. Anthony Potts.

