Being Prepared For A Government Shutdown

By: Hannah Walker, Vice President of Political Affairs, FMI

While we're optimistic that the government will stay open past November 21, we encourage members to be prepared in case of a federal shutdown. Any food retail operation that may need to renew or apply for a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) license in the coming months should do so immediately.

What’s Currently Happening?

Last month, Congress passed a “stop-gap” funding bill to keep the government open through November 21. This was necessary as they had yet to complete work on any of the FY2020 funding bills, including the Agriculture Appropriations bill that funds SNAP. The Senate recently passed a package of FY2020 funding bills that includes Agriculture Appropriations, with the House passing their version earlier this year. The conferees will now work on incorporating the two bills into one final package that can pass both chambers.

While we hope Congress completes this work before the November 21 deadline, we also know it just may not be realistic. In that case, Congress will need to pass another funding bill to keep the government open or ultimately fall into a shutdown.

If A Shutdown Situation Occurs

All of that being said, if we are in a shutdown situation, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will not be able to process any SNAP license applications, whether you are applying for a new one, or renewing. If you have any licenses that need renewing or issued before the end of the year, you may want to go ahead and get it done before November 21. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) are ready to accept your applications.

Additionally, FMI has spoken with FNS regarding issuance of SNAP benefits in the event of a shutdown. SNAP benefits are funded for the month of December, so we can expect normal distribution next month. They are currently looking at if and how they can issue January benefits if a shutdown goes into 2020.

While we certainly hope and expect Congress to keep the government open, political tensions are on the forefront, and we must be prepared for a shutdown situation.

Please contact Hannah Walker with any questions or comments.