Global Graphics Cards for PC Gaming Market 2019 - 2025 - By Type, Component, Industry, Region

In the beginning, the report comprises of forecasted valuation and growth rate of the Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, as per the analysis of the researchers. This report on the global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market offers an overview of the current market trends, drivers, restraints, and metrics and also provides a viewpoint for significant segments. Forecasts regarding the growth of the market in specific sectors are also mentioned. The scope of the report also covers a detailed segmental analysis. A regional analysis of the global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market is also included, across the regions of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa along with detailed country-level market sizes.

Research Methodology

The report has its roots definitely set in meticulous strategies provided by the expert data analysts. The research methodology involves the collection of information by analysts only to have them analyzed and filtered thoroughly in an attempt to provide relevant predictions about the market over the review period. The research process further includes interviews with chief market influencers, which makes the primary research relevant and practical. The secondary method gives a clear peek into the demand and supply connection. The market approaches adopted in the report offer accurate data analysis and provides a tour of the entire market. Both primary and secondary methods of data collection have been deployed. In addition, publicly available sources such as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers have been used by data analysts for a profound understanding of the market. The research methodology evidently reflects an intent to extract a comprehensive view of the market by having it analyzed against numerous parameters. The valuable inputs improve the report and offer an edge over the peers.

Competitive Analysis

The report also highlights the top market players in the global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market and evaluates their position in the market. Insights on annual revenue, geographical presence of key market players, both global and regional, along with their growth strategies and initiatives for research and development is also provided. The report also includes emerging market players and their approach to expand their market standing. The report consists of future plans of the market players to increase investments towards research and development projects and marketing activities to maintain their position in the market over the review period. Furthermore, the report includes strategic business partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, to uphold the competitive nature of the global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market in the foreseeable future.

A wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material used in electronics. This material is used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and in photovoltaics for conventional, wafer-based solar cells. Wafer dicing is the process by which individual silicon chips, also known as die, are separated from each other on the wafer. All methods are automated to ensure precision and accuracy. These silicon chips are then used in building electronic devices. The global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market was USD 513.58 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 776.32 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period

Growth By Region

Asia Pacific is the dominant region and also fastest growing due to the presence of prominent market players in the region as well as the increasing R&D activities in the field of thin wafer processing and dicing equipment.

Initiatives like Make in India and Vision 2020 by Indian and Chinese government respectively is drawing attention of global players to set up their production units in this region.

The technological advancements in consumer electronic devices and the development of smart home devices and wearables in the region of North America drive the demand of small integrated circuits which in turn leads to boost the demand for thin wafer processing and dicing equipment.

Drivers Vs Constraints

The advent of technological advancements and the need for smart devices has brought on the need for devices such as smartphones, smart cards, smart wearables, etc. thus fuelling the market growth. Increasing demand for portable devices such as memory cards, various computing devices and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a major driver of demand for wafer processing and dicing equipment. Also, the increasing demand for three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D IC) is also a driving factor. Some factors hamper the growth prospects such as the high cost associated with the purchasing and maintenance of thin wafer processing and dicing equipment.

Industry Trends And Updates

In February 2018, SPTS Technologies received approximately USD 37 million in orders for multiple etch and deposition systems. These orders were from two GaAs foundry customers. Its technologies are expected to be installed in these foundries to manufacture radio frequency (RF) devices for 4G and emerging 5G wireless infrastructure.

• In 2017, Tokyo Electron released a new single wafer deposition system and increased its market share in all of its key product areas.

