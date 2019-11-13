Sake and Burgers – The perfect Match

sake, go-sake, japanese sake, japan, craftsake, berlin sake, burger, burgers, food pairing

Berlin sake startup „Go-Sake“ brings sake and burgers to the table

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food pairings are becoming popular among foodies all around the world.Food pairing is the method for identifying which foods go well together from a flavor standpoint. Ice cream and fries? Cheddar cheese and apple pie? Chocolate and chicken? Why not!?But do japanese sake and burgers go really well together?„Absolutely! Sake and burgers are representing the perfect match“, says Dr. Bastian Schwithal, CEO and Co-Founder of Go-Sake . „This combination combines very well with one another since sake & burgers share key flavor components“.Sake is a remarkable beverage to pair with food. Sake has the most umami compared with other brewed beverages. Umami is one of the five basic tastes, alongside sweet, bitter, salty, and sour. It was discovered over a century ago and is best described as a savory or “meaty” flavor. The word “umami” is Japanese and means “a pleasant savory taste.” Pairing foods and sake that have a lot of umami is very exciting and can unlock some wonderfully delicate combinations: Burgers and sake is an unexpected revelation!„We are very happy that we have won for this project with James Doppler from Pound & Pence one of Berlin´s best burger experts“, explains Dr. Bastian Schwithal.For this exclusive food pairing Pound & Pence designed 3 different burgers which match perfectly to the aroma profile of Go-Sake, like the dry aged beef burger with smoky, complex and intense flavours. Or the slightly spicy chicken tikka burger which was marinated for hours in japanese sake. Served with a green tomato-chutney & chili-mayonnaise.The burger creation „trick or treat“ finally represents a juicy and fruity pumpkin-patty that corresponds very well with the Junmai Ginjo Go-Sake.The Sake & Burger Food Pairing is organized by Berlin Food Tour , Berlin´s top awarded food tour company which offers besides tours, tastings and food pairings.More information about the Tasting / Berlin Food Tour:About Go-Sake:The Go-Sake project was founded in 2017 to promote Japanese sake culture in Germany in a sustainable way. Go-Sake curates premium sake from little sake breweries and supports japanese sake breweries in bringing and introducing their handcrafted sake to/in Germany. Go-Sake stands for 180 milliliter and for a new modern way of sake consumption, in a contemporary packaging. Go-Sake stands for a conscious “cleaner & healthier” lifestyle. In 2019 Go-Sake was awarded in the prestigious Meininger Sake-Tasting with 88 Points, as one of the best sake in the tasting. www.go-sake.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.