Malaysia Medical Tourism Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Introduction

Global Malaysia Medical Tourism Market

Malaysia is on its way to becoming the most preferred medical tourism destination. Its medical industry is poised to surpass the $535 million mark by the year 2022 due to its world-class healthcare services. The country is eyeing the medical tourism sector, which posses significant revenue-generating capabilities. Patients from western countries such as the USA prefer low cost and high-quality healthcare, which Malaysia readily provides. The general tourist attractions in Malaysia also boost its medical tourism prospects. These factors allow Malaysia to strike the perfect balance between good quality, low-cost healthcare, aside from being an attractive tourist destination.

The ultra-modern private hospitals with a sophisticated and accurate diagnosis along with impressive therapeutic and in-patient facilities further cement Malaysia’s authority in the medical tourism domain. Out of a total of 88 accredited hospitals in Malaysia, 8 are JCI accredited. Malaysia allows its Medical tourists to undergo medical procedures and benefit from facilities such as preventative wellness, spa’s, cosmetic and dental surgeries, etc.

Segmentation

The Malaysian health care industry is segmented based on the treatment specialization. These segments include:

1. Eye surgery

2. Cosmetic surgery

3. Orthopaedics

4. Urology

5. Neurology

6. Rheumatology

7. Endocrinology

8. Obstetrics

9. Gynaecology

10. Oncology

11. Cardiology

Regional Overview

Medical institutions from Malaysia are promoting Cardiology and Orthopedics in high demand countries such as Indonesia and the Gulf countries. Indonesia is the foremost market source for Malaysia health tourism industry. India stands at the second position, followed by China and Hong Kong. These prime sources are closely followed by countries like Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Libya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran and Australia.

Industry News

On 7th March 2019, the International Medical Travel Journal reported that the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council came officially under the Ministry of Finance. This paradigm shift signifies the Malaysian government’s support of MHTC’s efforts taken in promoting Malaysia’s Medical tourism industry. The government has mandated a growth of 25% for 2019 and has allocated RM20 Million (USD 4.9m) for achieving this target. Starting 2019, Malaysia aims to establish itself as a Fertility and Cardiology treatment hub in Asia.

