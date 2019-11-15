Hawaiian Eye Foundation Travels to Indonesia for Educational Eye Meeting

Professionals from around Indonesia join in the this first conference. Dr. Manchima and staff/residents during a patient consult. Dr. Subramanian gives a lecture at the Inaugural IEM to an engaged crowd of Ophthalmologists and residents.

The Inaugural Indonesia Eye Meeting is held in Bali

“We are thrilled to have this relationship with Udayana University, Sanglah General Hospital, and the IOA/PERDAMI. We've been so welcomed and embraced by this incredible team of professionals!” — Darrah Kauhane, ED, HEF

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly trained and valuably skilled ophthalmologists from across the United States joined together to form a team of 6 volunteers that traveled to Bali, Indonesia, this past month. The three-day Indonesia Eye Meeting (IEM) was held at the Sanglah General Hospital, in coordination with the Faculty of Medicine of Udayana University, conducted by the Hawaiian Eye Foundation , and sponsored by Allergan and CorneaGen. IEM was attended by over 100 Indonesian ophthalmology students and practicing ophthalmologists.This year’s Meeting marked the country’s first IEM eye surgical training program! A wide range of didactic topics were again included: glaucoma, cataracts, neuro-ophthalmology, corneal and retinal disorders were covered in lectures and patient consultations, and a live wet lab to perform corneal implant surgery demonstrations. Case examinations were given by residents and patients were seen to allow the highly-skilled surgeons a first-hand look at the most difficult cases. Our world-renowned specialists provided valuable education to the Indonesian ophthalmologists. We sincerely thank Drs. Allen Eghrari, Manchima Makornwattana, Dhanu Meleth, and Prem Subramanian, for sharing their vast knowledge and years of skill in the specialties of Cornea, Glaucoma, Retina and Neuro-Ophthalmology, respectively.HEF has been invited to return in 2020, to provide additional subspecialties, along with hands-on basic skills training workshops for local residents. Topics will include retinoscopy, refraction, keratometry, lensometry, tonometry, indirect ophthalmology, gonioscopy, visual fields, pediatric exams, neurologic exams, optical coherence tomography, and a suture lab.The HEF faculty members traveled to Indonesia at their own expense to donate their time. “We are thrilled to begin this long-term relationship with the Udayana University, Sanglah General Hospital, and the Indonesian Ophthalmologists Association (IOA) also known as PERDAMI, under the umbrella of the Indonesian Medical Association. We have been so welcomed and embraced by this incredible team and their enthusiasm gives us such hope about the future of this partnership! We feel blessed to bring together such amazing professionals to share our mutual goals of education and compassionate, quality eye care,” said Darrah Kauhane, Executive Director of Hawaiian Eye Foundation. “The people of Indonesia inspire us to continue to reach out to other SE Asian countries and share this truly valuable program.”Indonesia has 1668 ophthalmologists for all 257 million people. This represents a ratio of one ophthalmologist for 100,000 people, which is one-quarter of the World Health Organization’s target. Thus, the urgent need for ophthalmic training. Because of the event’s success, Hawaiian Eye Foundation will return for IEM-II in 2020. The Foundation’s efforts in Indonesia are amplified by its scholarship programs for SE Asian ophthalmologists and ongoing Vietnamese, Cambodian and Myanmar symposiums. Coming soon to Laos!The 501(c)(3) non-profit, Hawaiian Eye Foundation (HEF), for 35 years, has worked to ensure that all people have access to eye care. http://hawaiianeyefoundation.org



