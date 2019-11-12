CreditRiskMonitor Announces 3Q Results

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues were $3.67 million and $10.74 million for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of 5.5% and 3.9% over the comparable periods last year. For the same periods, the Company reported net income of approximately $203,600 and $55,600, respectively, versus a net loss of approximately ($11,100) and ($353,400) for the comparable 2018 periods. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the nine-month period increased $501,500 to $8.57 million versus the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.



Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “While our operating profitability improved we will continue to invest in our service and people to build a dynamic company even though the market for our services is impacted by a difficult environment for the sale of credit/debt/loan risk analysis. Our development plan is made possible in these difficult circumstances because we are debt-free and generate free cash flow. Assuming that business cycles have not been permanently banished from the earth, a simple return towards historical norms and the associated credit concerns should reward our investments. I believe that we are in those rarest of times where being a company with contra-cyclical products is viewed as a negative by some within the investment community.

“There is no line item on our balance sheet to reflect the value of our collecting and processing approximately $2 TRILLION of trade receivable data on an annualized basis on both public and private companies which allows us to extend our company coverage and maintain our commitment of having the most accurate risk scores available. Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 and over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, bond rating agencies, crowd sourcing in real-time of thousands of risk professionals as well as our proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.”







CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE 3 AND 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 3,673,241 $ 3,481,359 $ 10,736,581 $ 10,331,106 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 1,421,290 1,416,783 4,316,780 4,314,468 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,962,150 2,060,322 6,277,294 6,398,936 Depreciation and amortization 52,667 49,583 153,701 138,670 Total operating expenses 3,436,107 3,526,688 10,747,775 10,852,074 Income (loss) from operations 237,134 (45,329 ) (11,194 ) (520,968 ) Other income, net 40,223 36,710 124,322 88,354 Income (loss) before income taxes 277,357 (8,619 ) 113,128 (432,614 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (73,767 ) (2,527 ) (57,536 ) 79,195 Net income (loss) $ 203,590 $ (11,146 ) $ 55,592 $ (353,419 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.01 $ (0.03 )







CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,568,350 $ 8,066,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 1,845,325 2,454,585 Other current assets 522,645 561,861 Total current assets 10,936,320 11,083,345 Property and equipment, net 514,917 543,762 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,425,195 -- Goodwill 1,954,460 1,954,460 Other assets 48,654 35,613 Total assets $ 15,879,546 $ 13,617,180 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Unexpired subscription revenue $ 8,358,081 $ 8,560,316 Accounts payable 25,970 94,767 Current portion of operating lease liability 143,694 -- Accrued expenses 1,234,271 1,311,218 Total current liabilities 9,762,016 9,966,301 Deferred taxes on income, net 511,656 490,381 Unexpired subscription revenue, less current portion 213,955 178,129 Operating lease liability, less current portion 2,337,973 -- Other liabilities -- 24,537 Total liabilities 12,825,600 10,659,348 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares 107,224 107,224 Additional paid-in capital 29,691,282 29,650,760 Accumulated deficit (26,744,560 ) (26,800,152 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,053,946 2,957,832 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,879,546 $ 13,617,180



Overview



CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Jerry Flum

845-230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com



