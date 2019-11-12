There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,303 in the last 365 days.

CreditRiskMonitor Announces 3Q Results

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues were $3.67 million and $10.74 million for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, an increase of 5.5% and 3.9% over the comparable periods last year. For the same periods, the Company reported net income of approximately $203,600 and $55,600, respectively, versus a net loss of approximately ($11,100) and ($353,400) for the comparable 2018 periods. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the nine-month period increased $501,500 to $8.57 million versus the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.

Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “While our operating profitability improved we will continue to invest in our service and people to build a dynamic company even though the market for our services is impacted by a difficult environment for the sale of credit/debt/loan risk analysis. Our development plan is made possible in these difficult circumstances because we are debt-free and generate free cash flow. Assuming that business cycles have not been permanently banished from the earth, a simple return towards historical norms and the associated credit concerns should reward our investments. I believe that we are in those rarest of times where being a company with contra-cyclical products is viewed as a negative by some within the investment community.

“There is no line item on our balance sheet to reflect the value of our collecting and processing approximately $2 TRILLION of trade receivable data on an annualized basis on both public and private companies which allows us to extend our company coverage and maintain our commitment of having the most accurate risk scores available. Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 and over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, bond rating agencies, crowd sourcing in real-time of thousands of risk professionals as well as our proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.”



CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE 3 AND 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018
(Unaudited)
                     
        3 Months Ended   9 Months Ended
        September 30,   September 30,
          2019       2018       2019       2018  
                     
Operating revenues   $ 3,673,241     $ 3,481,359     $ 10,736,581     $ 10,331,106  
                     
Operating expenses:                
  Data and product costs     1,421,290       1,416,783       4,316,780       4,314,468  
  Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,962,150       2,060,322       6,277,294       6,398,936  
  Depreciation and amortization     52,667       49,583       153,701       138,670  
                     
    Total operating expenses     3,436,107       3,526,688       10,747,775       10,852,074  
                     
Income (loss) from operations     237,134       (45,329 )     (11,194 )     (520,968 )
Other income, net     40,223       36,710       124,322       88,354  
                     
Income (loss) before income taxes     277,357       (8,619 )     113,128       (432,614 )
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes     (73,767 )     (2,527 )     (57,536 )     79,195  
                     
Net income (loss)   $ 203,590     $ (11,146 )   $ 55,592     $ (353,419 )
                     
Net income (loss) per share:                
  Basic and diluted   $ 0.02     $ -     $ 0.01     $ (0.03 )
                     



CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
           
      September 30,   December 31,
       2019     2018 
      (Unaudited)    
           
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,568,350     $ 8,066,899  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance   1,845,325       2,454,585  
  Other current assets   522,645       561,861  
           
    Total current assets   10,936,320       11,083,345  
           
Property and equipment, net   514,917       543,762  
Operating lease right-of-use asset   2,425,195       --  
Goodwill   1,954,460       1,954,460  
Other assets   48,654       35,613  
           
    Total assets $ 15,879,546     $ 13,617,180  
           
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Unexpired subscription revenue $ 8,358,081     $ 8,560,316  
  Accounts payable   25,970       94,767  
  Current portion of operating lease liability   143,694       --  
  Accrued expenses   1,234,271       1,311,218  
           
    Total current liabilities   9,762,016       9,966,301  
           
Deferred taxes on income, net   511,656       490,381  
Unexpired subscription revenue, less current portion   213,955       178,129  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   2,337,973       --  
Other liabilities   --       24,537  
           
    Total liabilities   12,825,600       10,659,348  
           
Stockholders’ equity:      
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000      
    shares; none issued   --        --   
  Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000      
    shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares   107,224       107,224  
  Additional paid-in capital   29,691,282       29,650,760  
  Accumulated deficit   (26,744,560 )     (26,800,152 )
           
    Total stockholders’ equity   3,053,946       2,957,832  
           
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,879,546     $ 13,617,180  
           


Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Jerry Flum
845-230-3030
ir@creditriskmonitor.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.