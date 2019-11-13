Abyde announces new partnership as Nextech’s exclusive HIPAA compliance solution provider

Abyde's easy and intuitive HIPAA compliance solution simplifies independent practice's HIPAA compliance program.

Abyde's industry leading HIPAA compliance software solution is now part of the Nextech's valued partners.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for independent practices, is excited to announce their continued growth and new partnership with Nextech as their exclusive HIPAA compliance provider.

Nextech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, serves over 11,000 providers and 4,000 practices across a variety of core specialties. By partnering with Nextech, users of their practice management and electronic medical record software will benefit from HIPAA compliance and the peace of mind that Abyde’s all-in-one solution provides.

Focused on HIPAA education, Abyde’s revolutionary software solution guides medical practices through mandatory HIPAA compliance requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more. Nextech’s partnership will provide members with intuitive yet powerful software that eliminates HIPAA compliance hardships.

“We are honored to join Nextech in providing tools that enhance workflows for their providers and practices - allowing them to focus on their patients, not administrative burdens,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA compliance is a necessity, and we look forward to bringing awareness and a simplified solution to Nextech’s providers.”

“Abyde’s industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution will add great value to our providers,” said Wyn Partington, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextech. “We are excited to launch our partnership and further support our users through value-added connected solutions like Abyde.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com or email marketing@abyde.com.

About Nextech

Nextech, the leading specialty-specific EMR and Practice Management provider, helps practices increase efficiency and profitability across all functional areas through fully integrated software solutions. Nextech’s intuitive design and customizable templates work seamlessly with the needs of specialty practices to enhance productivity and overall patient care. Visit www.nextech.com to learn more.



