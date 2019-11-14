NYC Studio Challenges You to Start Meditating

Join 1000+ New Yorkers helping each other meditate 10 minutes daily for 10 days

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Jewels , The Enlightenment Studio, has announced its 3rd annual #meditateforgood Meditation Challenge. The 10-day challenge begins Sunday, November 24th and runs through Tuesday, December 3rd.To help new and seasoned meditators alike develop a more consistent practice, the NYC-based studio will share daily tips and techniques on getting started, an exclusive library of guided meditations created by its own teachers, and a motivating social media community to encourage fellow participants with their practice.“Having a community of meditators to practice with is like finding the perfect wave to surf. It’s the most fun and practical way to get started,” said Stephen McManus, Executive Director of Three Jewels.With a suggested, tax-deductible donation of $10, participants contribute to The Enlightenment Studio’s outreach efforts across NYC and the world. This year, Three Jewels is expecting 1000+ meditators from across 5 continents to join, making this the studio’s largest and widest-reaching challenge yet. Those who are interested in learning more and joining the challenge can register at meditateforgood.org About #meditateforgoodMeditate For Good began in 2017 as a fundraiser to support Three Jewels’ community outreach efforts and its mission of providing a vibrant space for people to experience extraordinary realizations. The Meditation Challenge starts on Sunday, November 24th and can be followed via hashtag #meditateforgood.About Three JewelsThree Jewels is a volunteer-run 501c3 nonprofit that offers free and affordable in-studio yoga and meditation classes daily, free training in Buddhist philosophy, scholarships for deeper study and training, as well as classes, workshops, and services for rehabilitation centers, homeless shelters, orphanages, and schools. The Enlightenment Studio reintegrates yoga, meditation, and Tibetan Buddhism for modern practitioners in the bustle of NYC’s East Village. Three Jewels teachers are experts in Tibetan Buddhist theory and practices and offer tailored programming and curriculums that will benefit more than 8,000 students this year as well as local and international communities in need.# # #



