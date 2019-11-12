Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments for DACA

“Thanks to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, 800,000 Dreamers – young people were brought here as children and have done nothing wrong – have been able to remain in the only country they know as home and contribute to our economy and our nation’s future. I’ve met with hundreds of Dreamers over the years who are patriotic and loyal and serving their communities as nurses, teachers, first responders, and in other critically important roles. They – and the communities that are benefitting from their service and contributions – deserve the certainty they can remain here at home. That’s why I’ve been fighting to protect DACA from continued attacks by the Administration and brought H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, to the House Floor for a vote, where it passed with bipartisan support.

“After today’s oral arguments, I hope the Supreme Court will uphold the promise of DACA for Dreamers and their families, and I continue to urge the Senate to take up H.R. 6 and provide permanent protections for Dreamers and for refugees holding TPS and DED status. House Democrats will not relent in our efforts to protect the dream for these young people, their families, and the communities they call home.”