Latest News: 2020 Junior Fellows Program

The Library of Congress is seeking applicants for its 2020 Junior Fellows Summer Intern Program. This is a 10-week paid fellowship for undergraduate and graduate students interested in learning more about the work done at the largest library in the world. For more information or to apply for the program, visit https://www.loc.gov/item/internships/junior-fellows-program/. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 20.

From exploring new ways to support digital scholars, developing new preservation techniques and curating historical materials to making veterans histories more accessible, the Junior Fellows will work on a wide range of special projects under the mentorship of Library staff. The internships run from May 26 through July 31, 2020.

The Junior Fellows program 2020 is offering 35 positions in 33 projects across the Library. The projects are:

Audio Engagement Fellow Hispanic and Indigenous Languages (Hispanic Division) Visualizing and Mapping Hispanic Collections and Services (Hispanic Division) Trade Beads: Commodity and Currency (Science, Business and Technology) African American Business and Entrepreneurship (Science, Business and Technology) African Poster Collection (African and Middle Eastern Division) Soviet Serials Collection (European Division) Burmese Rare Collection Management (Asian Division) African Academic Journal Indexing (African, Latin American and Western European Division) Yiddish Uncatalogued Books (Asian and Middle Eastern Division) Prewar and Occupation Period Japanese Serials (Asian Division) Access to Rights Restricted Foreign Newspapers (Digital Content Management) Home Movie Collection Processing (Moving Image Processing Unit) John Allen Nitrate Film Processing (Moving Image Processing Unit) Artists and Archives (Rare Book and Special Collections Division) Main Reading Room Collections and Resources (Researcher and Reference Services) Virtual Reality and the Archaeology of the Americas (Geography and Map Division) Measuring Light Source Effects (Preservation Research and Testing Division) Preservation Scientific Reference Center (Preservation Research and Testing Division) Digital Data Aids for Communications and Outreach (Veterans History Project) DuPree African American Pentecostal Collection (Manuscript Division) Manuscript Reading Room Internship (Manuscript Division) Paul Marvin Rudolph Architectural Archive (Prints and Photographs Division) Digitizing Braille Music Scores (National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled) Eighteenth Century Statutes of France and New France (Law Library) Mapping a Global Community of Scholars (Kluge Center) Informal Learning and Engagement Design (Office of Informal Learning) Primary Source Educational Resource (K-12) (Learning and Innovation Office) Archiving the National Book Festival (Signature Programs Office) Program and Project Management Community of Practice (U.S. Copyright Office) Quotations Database Prototype (Congressional Research Service) Journey Mapping Digital Accessibility (Design & Development Office) User-Centered Outreach Strategies (Digital Innovation Division) Biography of a Dataset (Digital Innovation Division)

Junior Fellows will have the opportunity to explore a broad spectrum of library operations, including: public engagement, educational outreach, digital communications, collection processing, preservation, standards-setting, copyright and information management. Junior Fellows will also be encouraged to participate in professional development opportunities designed to enhance their summer experiences including special tours, lectures and forums. A stipend is provided to participants. See this link for a full program description: https://www.loc.gov/item/internships/junior-fellows-program/. Questions about the program may be sent to juniorfellows@loc.gov.

The Junior Fellows Summer Intern Program is made possible by a generous gift from James Madison Council member Nancy Glanville Jewell through the Glanville Family Foundation and from the Knowledge Navigators Trust Fund, which was established with a lead gift from the late H. F. (Gerry) Lenfest, chairman emeritus of the Madison Council, and with major support provided by members of the Council. The program was originally made possible through the generosity of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson (1905-2002).

For additional internship opportunities at the Library of Congress, visit the Internships and Fellowships Portal at loc.gov/ifp. The Library of Congress is an equal-opportunity employer. Women, minorities and persons with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.