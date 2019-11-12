Issued by Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair

Super Brush Logo

Super Brush LLC

US based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019.

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package or application requirements.”
— Sales Manager, Diane Henry

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. COMPAMED is held parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. These shows collectively draw the attendance of more than 5,100 exhibitors from 70 countries in 17 halls.

The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian and additive manufacturing industries.

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.

Super Brush can customize their swabs with:
• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse
• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters
• Specified fluid delivery capacity
• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter
• Colored handles for branding opportunities

For more information meet with the Super Brush team at hall 8A/C33 on November 18th-21st, 2019 from 10:00 to 18:00 or visit them on the web at www.superbrush.com or by email sales@superbrush.com.

For customized swab needs, talk with the team, or contact development@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Foam swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

