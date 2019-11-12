How To Save Macy's, JCPenney, And Other Mall Retailers Report Published By Donny Lowy

Donny Lowy, the CEO of Closeoutexplosion.com, offers assertive revenue growth tips that can potentially salvage the retail mall industry.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mall based retailers, such as Macy's and JCPenney, are struggling due to many factors that are not expected to go away.The ever increasing popularity of mobile shopping, the continued growth of discount chains such as Marshalls and TJ Maxx, and the growth of online marketplaces such as Ebay, will only continue to impact malls in general, and the retailers that depend on those malls.Although the current assumption is that the apparel category does not lend itself to an online retailer such as Amazon, the usage of free shipping and free returns will continue to bridge the gap between brick and mortar and online retailers.Donny Lowy, the CEO of Closeoutexplosion.com , has published a retail mall report that offers strategies, ideas, and tips, that can help mall based retailers salvage their businesses.The report offers important tips on the utilization of, social media, YouTube marketing, Pinterest, Facebook, brand exclusivity, in house dining, merchandise liquidation, store return merchandise, live entertainment, promotional activities, customer loyalty programs, and other effective strategies.As the owner of a wholesale closeout business that deals with retailers such as department stores, Amazon sellers, Ebay vendors, and dollar stores, he has gained a deep level of understanding into what it takes for a brick and mortar retailer to survive in the Internet age.Closeout Explosion Inc, the owner of Closeoutexplosion.com, purchases pallets of overstock merchandise from department stores, buys out stores, and sources closeouts from additional liquidation channels, enabling its CEO to have a good vantage point into retail trends.By observing the successes and challenges that retailers encounter in business, and by thoroughly researching the market, Donny has been able to compile a wealth of information that can help resellers at all levels of the supply chain.This report also contains strategies that can be of benefit to mall landlords such as,Simon Property Group, General Growth Properties,Developers Diversified Realty,Kimco Realty, Centro Properties Group,The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos.,CBL & Associates Properties, and Macerich.Donny, a published author with books available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble, also maintains a YouTube channel that is primarily devoted to the wholesale and closeout industry.



