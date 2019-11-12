Mente Group Aircraft Brokers Certified by IADA

Brian Hammer

As a strong IADA accredited aircraft dealer, Mente Group will eventually have all of our aircraft sales brokers certified by IADA.” — Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group's Vice President of Transactions Brian Hammer and Vice President of Strategic Consulting Cole White have been designated certified aircraft sales brokers by the International Association of Aircraft Dealers (IADA). They join Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor, who is also an IADA-certified aircraft sales broker.

"Brian and Cole are both consummate pros and certainly well deserving of this designation," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor "As a strong IADA accredited aircraft dealer, Mente Group will eventually have all of our aircraft sales brokers certified by IADA."

"IADA is very pleased to include Mente Group's VP of Transactions Brian Hammer, and VP of Strategic Consulting Cole White, in the ranks of IADA-certified aircraft sales brokers," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "They join an exclusive group of professional brokers who have passed rigorous evaluations in order to achieve recognition as highly skilled brokers at the top of their profession."

IADA's broker examination conducted by Joseph Allen Aviation Consulting measures the skills and competencies that are required of aircraft brokers in order to effectively conduct their work. Joseph Allan has considerable experience in curriculum development as well as the development and management of examinations measuring knowledge-based competencies.

BRIAN HAMMER: As vice president of transactions, Brian Hammer is involved in business aircraft acquisitions, sales and leasing activity, and all aspects of the aircraft transaction process. Previously, Hammer was vice president overseeing the technical aspects of aircraft transactions, including inspections, pre-buy inspections, completions, and aircraft modifications.

He has a broad-based background in aviation and has been involved in numerous transactions since joining the company in 2009. Prior to Mente, he was a technical consultant at another aircraft and brokerage firm.

Hammer's nearly 30-year aviation career includes serving as an aircraft technician in the United States Air Force, in corporate aviation as a maintenance supervisor for a leading 135 certificate holder, as well as working as a director of maintenance for a Fortune 200 flight department.

Hammer has a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. He's based in Dallas.

COLE WHITE: Cole White heads Mente Group's strategic consulting activities. His division provides robust fleet planning and feasibility studies for business aviation owners and fleet operators. Mente specializes in evaluating client travel requirements and developing solutions that consider all lift options, including new or used aircraft purchases, fractional operations, card membership programs, and charter.

White holds a degree in Systems Management from the United States Military Academy West Point with a focus on Systems Engineering. He has also accomplished post-graduate work at Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business, where he studied Financial Reporting for Managers, Strategic Financial Statement Analysis, Financial Planning and Valuing of Projects and Investments, Managerial Accounting and Corporate Strategy, and Value Creation.

He served his country as an Armor Officer in the U.S. Army after graduating from West Point, where he was recruited to play baseball. White was drafted into the Pittsburg Pirates organization, where he played professional baseball for three years. He is based in Dallas.

ABOUT IADA: IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago. Promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry, IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealers and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of business conduct and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info about IADA, go to www.IADA.aero.

ABOUT MENTE GROUP: Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente has developed proprietary algorithms and advanced modeling capabilities involving millions of complex data points along with the aviation management expertise to provide superior customer solutions.

The company offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. For more info see www.mentegroup.com.

Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.

Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.