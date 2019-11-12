Pure Harvest Cannabis Group selected as panelists for Financial Policy Council’s symposium on the cannabis industry.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Harvest Cannabis Group CEO Matt Gregarek and team, have been selected to headline the power symposium on investing in the future of the cannabis industry, by the Financial Policy Council (FPC), a New York-based non-profit that provides policymaking expertise, education, events and networking for thriving entrepreneurs and wealth creators.The Pure Harvest team has shown the determination and skills necessary to succeed in the cannabis industry and I welcome their input in ensuring that American business remains best in the world.” — Ziad Abdelnour, FPC ChairmanThe event “Investing in the Future of Cannabis” takes place on November 18, 2019 at 6pm, at the Graduate Center / CUNY at 365 Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan, NYC.FPC Chairman, Ziad Abdelnour, says, “The FPC members are on the front lines of American and global industry with proven success and expertise in their specific industry sectors. The FPC’s goal is to ensure that America retains an economic and regulatory system favorable for economic growth and wealth creation, especially when it comes to economic, fiscal and tax policy.”“The Pure Harvest team have shown the determination and skills necessary to succeed in the cannabis industry and I welcome their input in ensuring that American business remains best in the world.”Gregarek adds, “the cannabis industry is developing at lightning speed and I believe this is the right time for people to pay attention and learn about the many wealth creating opportunities this industry has to offer. The Financial Policy Council has built a strong network of successful entrepreneurs that support each other’s endeavors and provides the perfect platform for us to promote our efforts and industry.”About Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc.The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets. pureharvestcannabis .com/About Financial Policy Council, Inc.The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit designed to improve all aspects of American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking. www. financialpolicycouncil .org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.