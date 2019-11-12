Agenda Released for 13th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee

International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in the world.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomass Magazine announced this week the agenda for the 13th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo taking place February 3-5, 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The three-day agenda will be divided into four tracks covering pellets & densified biomass, biomass power & thermal, biogas & waste-to-energy, and advanced biofuels & biobased chemicals, as well as a pre-conference event titled, the Biomass Preparation, Handling and Storage Workshop. The pre-conference event is a full-day session taking place Monday, February 3rd, prior to the evening opening reception in the expo hall and will detail the latest advancements in material handling. More information can be found here “We were overwhelmed and excited with the number of abstracts submitted this year,” said John Nelson, vice president of marketing and sales for BBI International. “This is the largest biomass event in North America covering biomass power & heat, biogas, pellets and advanced biofuels and the agenda will truly provide in-depth content for all parts of the biomass industry.” The agenda, which was gathered from biomass industry experts from around the world and rated by the conference selection committee will give attendees the ability to hear and learn from nearly 90 industry experts and professionals on a variety of pressing topics including, but not limited to:The speakers will discuss on a variety of topics in the biomass industry under the following categories:• Pellets & Densified Biomass• Biomass Power & Thermal• Biogas & Waste-to-Energy• Advanced Biofuels & Biobased ChemicalsThere will also be a special presentation by biomass industry association leaders to discuss new and upcoming policy, regulations, and technology. Association leaders include:• Tim Portz, Executive Director, Pellet Fuels Institute• Jeff Serfass, Executive Director, Biomass Thermal Energy Council• Patrick Serfass, Executive Director, American Biogas Council• Bob Cleaves, President & CEO, Biomass Power Association“We are bringing technical sessions paired with the expertise of our technology vendors, consultants and service providers exhibiting in our expo hall,” said program developer and executive director of the Pellet Fuels Institute, Tim Portz. “The International Biomass Conference & Expo is arguable the world’s largest annual All Things Biomass event.”Registration for the International Biomass Conference & Expo is now open and attendees have the opportunity to save $200 if registered by January 8th, 2020.To view the online agenda, visit www.biomassconference.com About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a bi-monthly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.



