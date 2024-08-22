2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo to Highlight Cutting-Edge Developments in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry

Produced by SAF Magazine in partnership with Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), Panels to Cover Latest Developments in the SAF Industry

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo will consist of panels that describe the newest developments in the SAF Industry. Topics such as biofuel crops, federal policies, the increase of SAF usage worldwide, and more will be presented.The 45Z tax credit, introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, is designed to stimulate SAF production by providing financial incentives. However, SAF companies have been pressing the USDA for immediate guidance to navigate this new program effectively. Clear and timely guidance is essential for SAF producers to access these incentives, which in turn supports industry growth and innovation. The 2024 SAF Conference’s general session, titled “Crafting State and Federal Policies that Spur Innovation, Catalyze Projects and Propel Investment in SAF Production,” directly addresses this issue.Jordan Godwin, from Oil Price Information Services (OPIS), will discuss how policy support can influence SAF markets. This panel will explore how effective policy frameworks, including the 45Z tax credit, can drive investment and accelerate the development of SAF by providing necessary financial and regulatory clarity. The general session will highlight how both state and federal policies can drive investment and innovation in the SAF sector, underscoring the importance of supportive policies like the 45Z credit.Researchers have been analyzing the financial and environmental costs of biofuel crops. Corn stover, energy sorghum, and switchgrass were found to perform best in a specific region of the United States. Policymakers are looking for ways to reduce production costs, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The SAF Conference features the panel, “An Exploration of the Impact of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Incentives on Farm Practices and Feedstock Production,” that will touch on this topic. Specifically, Pralhad Burli, an economist at Idaho National Laboratory, will speak about corn stover.Countries worldwide, such as Thailand, Spain, and the United Kingdom, are making strides to boost their adoption of SAF. As technology progresses, an increasing number of nations are expected to join this expanding trend. On the second day of the SAF conference, the panel titled, “The Technology Developers Working to Make SAF Production Economically Viable for First Generation Biofuel Sites,” will feature discussions on the future of SAF and its potential to expand globally. Specifically, Tom Gameson, the Director of Business Intelligence & Research/Business Development at Coxabengoa, will present his talk titled, “Short-Term Prospects for Alcohol-To-Jet Production in the Americas and Europe.”"The North American SAF Conference & Expo is a pivotal event for our industry, bringing together key stakeholders to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in sustainable aviation fuel," said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing and sales at BBI International. "We are thrilled to again partner with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) for this year's conference. CAAFI's expertise and leadership in the sustainable aviation sector are invaluable, and together, we aim to foster innovation, shape policy, and drive the global adoption of SAF technologies to decarbonize aviation."Taking place September 11-13, 2024, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the North American SAF Conference & Expo, produced by SAF Magazine , in collaboration with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) will showcase the latest strategies for aviation fuel decarbonization, solutions for key industry challenges, and highlight the current opportunities for airlines, corporations and fuel producers.About North American SAF Conference & Expo and SAF MagazineThe North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed to promote the development and adoption of practical solutions to produce SAF and decarbonize the aviation sector. Exhibitors will connect with attendees and showcase the latest technologies and services currently offered within the industry. During two days of live sessions, attendees will learn from industry experts and gain knowledge to become better informed to guide business decisions as the SAF industry continues to expand.SAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Our online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.Visit: SAFConference.com

