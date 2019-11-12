Mandara Launches CBD Education App in Partnership with Giide

The platform is designed to fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles, making learning convenient and information easier to digest in the ever-changing CBD space

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colorado, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandara, a Colorado-based CBD wellness company focused on education, today announced a partnership with Giide, an interactive audio platform built for modern businesses.

Mandara recently launched a line of premium CBD products and a first-of-its-kind Wellness Coaches program. Partnering with practitioners in wellness areas such as acupuncture, chiropractic care, massage therapy, yoga and fitness, Mandara leads with education and empowers coaches to integrate CBD into their clients' lives in a meaningful way.

“At Mandara, we lead with education and want our coaches to feel like they are experts on the topic in the same way that they are experts in their area of practice, whether that’s acupuncture, massage therapy or some other field,” said Peri Shaplow, CMO of Mandara. “The CBD space is rapidly evolving and new information surfaces every day. Through our unique partnership with Giide, our goal is to simplify the CBD landscape, making it easier for people to find helpful and inspiring content in a category that is ever-changing.”

Bringing together curated and original content from experts in the field, each Giide is led by an expert and features curated resources, videos, articles and activities that make learning convenient. The Mandara app, powered by the Giide platform, provides listeners short step-by-step interactive audio content experiences each led by experts who leverage today's most relevant instruction and content available, empowering listeners with learning that fits their lifestyle. This new type of audio keeps listeners engaged through a series of interactive steps that will help make them CBD experts as well.

“Many of us prefer audio because it’s available when it’s convenient for us to listen. Giide is more than just a podcast because we include on-screen synchronous content that accompanies the audio, which provides an interactive experience for the listener," said Allison Kent-Smith, Giide Founder and CEO. “Time is our most valuable asset as humans today. The Mandara in partnership with Giide speaks to Mandara's respect for people's busy lifestyles and desire to learn on their terms.”

Rapid gains in digital technologies are making audio available to new audiences and driving increased consumption. Audio is an easy and digestible media form, and it’s often simple to multitask while listening. According to The Infinite Dial, an annual survey put together by Edison Research and Triton Digital, an audio technology and advertising company, the number of

podcast listeners sharply increased this year — and the growth of audio is not set to slow any time in the near future.

“This partnership was born out of Mandara’s spirit to innovate with purpose. So much more than a flashy technology, Giide for Mandara will actually help listeners understand the ever-evolving CBD space,” said Shaplow. “Our CBD product line is ultra-premium on its own, but the expert-led education and personalization that we offer puts Mandara in a class by itself.”

About Mandara

Mandara is a Colorado-born company on a mission to bring an integrated approach to CBD wellness. Mandara couples premium CBD products with a nationwide network of certified Wellness Coaches to empower individuals with personalized guidance on CBD benefits and usage. Mandara offers a full line of premium CBD products in both full-spectrum (less than 0.3% THC) and zero-THC varieties for health and wellness benefits. To learn more, please visit mandaracbd.com.

