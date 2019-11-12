Belgium: Angolan diplomat meets French speaking representative

ANGOLA, November 12 - Brussels: Angolan ambassador to Belgium Georges Chikoti met Friday with the representative of the International Organisation of French-Speaking countries at European Union, European Council and the Secretariat of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of State (ACP).,

The discussion focused on the international issues and the cooperation between the International Organisation of la Francophone (OIF), the European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and the State Groups ACP.

Georges Chikoti is a candidate - on behalf of Southern Africa - for the position of the General Secretary of ACP Group.

The pre-application was held on 12 September during the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), held in Gaborone, Botswana.

The final phase of the election is scheduled for November and December this year, in Nairobi, Kenya.

ACP is an association of 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, tasked with coordinating the activities at Loma Convention (Togo) dated 1975, and then replaced on 22 June 2000 by the Cotonou Agreement (Benin).

All countries of the region are signatories, with the exception of Cuba.

The Cotonou Agreement regulates ACP-EU relation until 2020.

It gathers more than 100 States, including 28 from EU and 79 ACP.

Currently, with 57 member State and 20 observers, the OIF is an international organisation comprising French speaking countries or a privileged status.

Angola’s former Foreign Affairs minister, Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, was appointed Angolan ambassador to Belgium in February, 2018.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.