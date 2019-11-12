New Fun Award Launches Celebrating LA Moms Whose Professions Do More Good

Want to Have Fun for Good? Participate Today We're a Fun Staffing Agency Helping Clients Find The Best Talent, Only Represent Talented Professionals & Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Want to Have Fun for Good? Participate Today Every Sunday Around LA@Food Events & Farmers Market...We're Rewarding+Celebrating Women Who Do More Good Please Visit www.RewardingLA.com to Learn More

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is awarding LA's unsung heroes, moms whose professions positively impact kids' lives every day; with fun foodie goodies.

We're celebrating moms who use their talent for good to positively impact kids lives. Start today, and have fun for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the fun monthly food award seeking to celebrate L.A.'s best moms who ' Work to Do More Good ' as school counselors, social workers, and teachers; role-modeling and teaching kids positive life values every day (preparing them for tomorrow's jobs).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our fun for good monthly award was inspired by awesome mom and teacher, Reya Steele , who teaches holistic health and nutrition in schools. Moms who use their talent for good and are selected to win every month; enjoy $100 gift cards to Santa Monica's Farmers Market, Sprouts, or Trader Joe's."How are Awesome Moms Selected1. Moms can nominate themselves.2. Someone else can nominate a mom.3. Email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (tell us your name, where you work, and what you do for a living that positively impacts kids' lives).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making life fun and rewarding....participate today to enjoy both."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life by rewarding food for good. Participate in the funnest contests for kids, men, women, and vegans too to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or start a business that makes a difference...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but an awesome woman...we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org ...join to find joy at work...'Because when you love work...the party never ends.'



