Angolan president meets Portuguese counterpart

ANGOLA, November 12 - Rome: Presidents of Angola and Portugal respectively João Lourenço and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held one-hour meeting in Rome, Italy, announced the Portuguese press.,

The meeting happened after Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa delivered a welcome speech to the Portuguese community in Italy, at the residence of the Portuguese ambassador to Rome, Pedro Nuno Bártolo, according to the Portuguese papers.

"I have come to give him (president of Angola) a hug. He is visiting the Vatican, I am visiting Italy," Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told his country’s reporters.

President João Lourenço started an official visit to Vatican this Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the invitation of Pope Francis, with whom he will meet today.

In his turn, the Portuguese head of state arrived in Rome on Monday afternoon for a state visit, during which he will be welcomed by his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday.

The Portuguese President visited Angola in March this year.

In addition to Luanda, the Portuguese president also visited the provinces of Benguela and Huila.

