Hydropower Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Hydropower Market 2019 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydropower Industry

Description

As per a new report, the global Hydropower Market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2017 to 2026. In 2017, the hydropower market was worth USD 64.4 billion and is expected to reach to USD 98.6 billion by 2026. Hydropower is a type of power that is extracted from the energy of fast running water or the falling water to produce electricity. Low investment cost and longer lifespan are some of the factors inspiring companies to use this renewable form of energy for producing electricity.

Electricity is important for human survival and with growing industrialization and urbanization, the demand of electricity also increase. Therefore, the governments of various countries across the globe pay detailed attention towards using renewable energy sources for generating clean electricity which in turn increases the market size of hydropower across the globe. The global hydropower market will increase tremendously in the coming years.

The benefits offered by the hydropower to the countries are also studied in the report. Continued efforts by the countries to reduced costs, increased efficiencies and clean and eco-friendly power are some of the factors that are likely to bring an expansion in the hydropower market in the coming years. However, logistics expenses incurred and the climatic conditions are expected to hinder the growth of hydropower market during the forecasted time period.

Key Players:- Georgia Power, General Electric, Duke Energy, BC Hydro, Andritz AG, ABB Ltd, Voith Group, Statkraft, Ontario Power Generation, Nepal Electricity Authority, Acciona Energia, S.A, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Tata Power Corporation (India).

Global Hydropower Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region. By type, the market has been divided into Storage, Run-of-River and Impoundment. Based on application, the market has been segmented into Industrial, Residential and Commercial.

Global Hydropower Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has being segmented into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain and ROE), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea etc), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Chile, and Peru) and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, South Africa, and Rest of MEA). Compared to other reasons, APAC region holds a major share in the hydropower industry, especially countries like China that have vast share in the total installed capacity of hydropower plants globally. China aims to reduce the dependencies on coal and India has tons of opportunities in the hydropower market. In terms of revenues, the United States also holds a significant share and is expected to continue its position in the future as well.

Global Hydropower Market: Industry News

The government of various countries across the world are focusing on the ways to use renewable source of energy to produce electricity. The hydropower market is expected to witness partnerships and mergers & acquisitions in the near future which will leave a favourable impact on the market in the forthcoming years. The report will provide competitive analysis of major industries in the market as well.

Industry News

January 2018

Voith Hydro, a Germany-based engineering firm, upgraded two ageing hydropower plants (HPPs) in Sweden in order to cater to the growing demand of electricity.

